tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Uber’s Super App Power Through Coming Headwinds?

Story Highlights

Uber stock is under considerable pressure as investors weigh the impact of a slowdown. As the company improves its financial trajectory, while pursuing acquisition opportunities, investors may be discounting the firm’s ability to evolve.

Shares of ride-hailing leader Uber (UBER) have been on a tailspin this year, now down nearly 50% year-to-date and 63% off its all-time highs hit back in early 2021. Despite clocking in relatively solid first-quarter results, with expectations of free cash flow positivity for the full year, investors still look hesitant to get back in the name with a potential recession on the horizon.

Undoubtedly, Uber is one of the few firms that has been willing to tell investors what they want to hear. A focus on improving upon free cash flows while improving upon efficiencies could help steer Uber stock back in the right direction. Still, it is easier to talk the talk than walk the walk, with another round of ugly headwinds in the forecast.

From pandemic-era lockdowns to post-pandemic inflationary pressures to another potential recession, Uber can’t seem to buy a break. Though the ride-hailing business could remain under pressure for yet another year, as consumers opt for cheaper forms of transportation, the company’s long-term growth profile still seems to be on the right track.

Uber‘s Making All the Right Moves

It’s not just a shift of focus to free cash flow that should have investors excited. The company is adding to its already impressive arsenal of transportation services. The firm enjoys considerable network effects that it can leverage across transportation categories beyond just ride-hailing or food delivery.

Uber is well on its way to creating a super app for all of one’s transportation needs. The firm’s acquisition of online alcohol delivery platform Drizly and logistics firm Transplace bolsters the food delivery and managed transportation businesses. Uber’s grocery delivery business has also picked up a bit of traction.

As consolidation in the delivery-as-a-service industry continues, count me as unsurprised if Uber continues its M&A spree. Instacart or a more niche produce delivery service like Spud appear like intriguing opportunities for Uber to bolster in the arena of grocery delivery — a service that could prove more resilient in dire economic conditions.

Uber is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for all transportation needs. The company has a super app that’s getting more “super” with every acquisition. As the company continues expanding into new delivery niches, its subscription service could become stickier.

Even as economic storm clouds move in, it’s hard not to be bullish on the stock. Wall Street analysts are standing by the firm amid its share slip.

UBER’s Not a Stock for the Impatient

Uber seems to be a “show me” story. The company may be on the cusp of a big move into profitability. Still, so many setbacks — think a coming recession — could stand in the way.

In any case, Uber still has its foot on the gas. Further, with deep enough pockets to take advantage of acquisition opportunities, I expect Uber to rise out of any coming recession with strength.

There’s no question that investors will need to be patient with the company. However, I do think analysts are right on the money when it comes to the name, even as shares struggle to find a bottom.

What About Increased Competition?

Other than Lyft (LYFT), Uber doesn’t face stiff competition in ride-hailing. It’s a tough business to really thrive in. Fortunately, Uber’s robust algorithm and network effects act as enough of a moat to keep new entrants far away.

On the food and grocery delivery front, there’s competition across all corners. Arguably, food delivery is a harder business to be in than ride-hailing. With Amazon (AMZN) setting its sights on GrubHub, with a tiny stake and the perk of GrubHub+ thrown in for American Prime members, one has to think that Uber’s Eats business could be at risk of losing share.

Indeed, Amazon is no stranger to entering new markets and pressuring incumbents in a race to the bottom. I view Amazon’s subtle entry into food delivery as a potential cause of concern. Should Amazon decide to takeover GrubHub, the economics of food delivery could easily worsen. And that’s a major risk for Uber as it seeks to make a sustained move into the green.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, UBER stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 30 analyst ratings, there are 27 Buy recommendations and three Hold recommendations.

Uber’s average price target stands at $45.57 (119.5% upside). Analyst price targets range from a low of $27 per share to a high of $7 per share.

The Bottom Line on Uber Stock

Uber stock is a tough hold for anyone but the most patient investor. Though Uber is acquiring (and innovating) its way towards building a super app to take care of all of one’s transportation needs, potential disruptors like Amazon could stand in the way over the next five years.

Amazon isn’t just an e-commerce powerhouse or public cloud giant. It’s a logistics firm that could disrupt Uber’s sizeable moat. Uber won’t go down without a fight, though. It has deep pockets of its own and could outmaneuver Amazon as it looks to get consumers hooked on its incredibly convenient app.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META
Apple Shares Rise 3% on Lawsuit Settlement
AAPL
Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META
Apple Shares Rise 3% on Lawsuit Settlement
AAPL
Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF