Can Snowflake Stock (NYSE:SNOW) Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Can Snowflake Stock (NYSE:SNOW) Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Snowflake Stock (NYSE:SNOW) Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?

Story Highlights

Snowflake is set to report its second-quarter results on Wednesday, August 23. Based on its past record of consistently outperforming expectations, Q2 could be no different.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is set to release its second quarter Fiscal 2024 results on August 23, after the market closes. Snowflake has consistently outpaced earnings expectations in the past eight quarters. It will be interesting to see if SNOW can continue its winning streak in the to-be-reported quarter despite a weaker economy. Two key points to monitor during the quarterly results are a slowdown in cloud spending and the company’s previous decision to cut its revenue outlook for Fiscal 2024.  

What to Expect from SNOW’s Q2 Results

In Fiscal Q2 2024, the Street expects Snowflake to report adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $662.22 million. In the prior year period, SNOW posted adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $497.25 million.

Snowflake offers a cloud-based data storage and analytics service. Its platform enables companies to consolidate, analyze, store, and share troves of data. Some of its largest business partners include big tech firms, namely Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Further, Snowflake announced an extension of its partnership with Microsoft and committed to spending up to $2.5 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next five years. Also, Snow will be helping Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in creating generative artificial intelligence (AI) software. All of these factors could contribute to Snowflake’s long-term progress.

What Analysts are Saying About SNOW’s Q2 Results

Ahead of Snowflake’s Q2 print, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating and price target of $200 (implying 31.7% upside potential) on SNOW stock.

Walravens is impressed by Snowflake’s disruptive cloud data platform, which has a total addressable market of $250 billion. Plus, the company’s Snowpark is steadily attracting higher consumption, with 30% of clients using the service, up almost 70% quarter-over-quarter as of the most recent results. Also, the analyst believes that Snowflake is poised to benefit from the enterprise’s growing usage of AI.

Similarly, analyst William Power of Robert W. Baird reiterated his Buy rating on SNOW stock with a price target of $200.

Power is encouraged by Snowflake’s long-term growth potential, even though short-term uncertainties could impact the firm’s performance. Also, the analyst noted that SNOW’s ability to manage large amounts of data on the cloud is commendable. Overall, Power expects optimization headwinds and stiff competition from hyperscalers as the two caveats to its earnings.

Is SNOW a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Wall Street is currently cautiously optimistic about SNOW’s trajectory. On TipRanks, Snowflake stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Snowflake price target of $189.83 implies 24.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, SNOW stock has gained 12.1% so far this year.

Insights from Options Trading Activity

TipRanks now presents options activity to help investors plan their trades ahead of earnings releases. Options traders are pricing in SNOW stock to move by +/-11.1% after reporting earnings. Last quarter, the stock fell by 16.50% following the downward revision in Fiscal 2024 product revenues from the company.

The anticipated earnings move is determined by computing the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to the expiration after the earnings announcement.

Ending Thoughts

Snowflake’s Q2 earnings could outperform market expectations based on its historical track record. Even so, short-term headwinds could continue to dampen the stock’s performance in the near term. Nonetheless, a high number of analysts remain bullish about Snowflake’s long-term trajectory.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
Market NewsFedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
7h ago
FDX
UPS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
GS
AMD
Should FDX and UPS Worry as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Revives Shipping Service?
FDX
UPS
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
Market NewsFedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
7h ago
FDX
UPS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
Market NewsSoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
9h ago
GS
AMD
Should FDX and UPS Worry as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Revives Shipping Service?
Market NewsShould FDX and UPS Worry as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Revives Shipping Service?
1d ago
FDX
UPS
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >