tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RIVN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Recently Listed Rivian Make the Cut in Commercial EV Space?

Story Highlights

Although Rivian is currently struggling with muted demand, its liquidity position remains strong. Further, it will be interesting to see how the company thrives in the burgeoning commercial EV space.   

In this article:
In this article:
RIVN

Based out of Irvine, CA, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an electric vehicle and automotive technology company. Founded in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, the company focuses on producing electric trucks. Rivian commenced deliveries of its R1T pickup truck in 2021. The company is also developing an electric delivery van in partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Rivian made its debut on the Nasdaq on November 10, 2021. The company sold 153 million shares at an initial offering price of $78 per share, raising about $12 billion. The stock closed the trading day at a per-share price of $100.73.

Unfortunately, due to various macroeconomic headwinds and operational difficulties, its stock has plummeted 71.2% since its listing. Presently, the company commands a market cap of $26.10 billion.

Q1 Performance

In its latest first-quarter results, Rivian Automotive generated revenues of $95 million and reported a loss of $1.42 per share, better than the consensus loss estimate of $1.48 per share. While the company produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter, it delivered 1,227 units.

As of March 31, 2022, its balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stood at $17 billion.

Performance on TipRanks

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Positive stance on RIVN, as 3.4% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to RIVN stock over the past 30 days.

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Rivian’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Rivian website recorded a 145.11% monthly rise in global visits in April, compared to the same period last year. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 110.42% year-to-date, compared to the previous year. The increased number of visits to the company’s website shows growth in its potential customers.

However, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in RIVN is currently Very Negative. According to the tool, the cumulative change in holdings across all 10 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 4.7 million shares.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, six Holds and one Sell. Rivian’s average price target of $49.50 implies that the stock has upside potential of 70.8% from current levels. Shares have declined 71.8% so far this year.

Conclusion

Rivian’s losses have been widening with muted growth in revenues. Further, increased competition in the commercial EV space is another cause of concern for the company. However, the company’s new developments and strategic partnerships in the space could pave the path for its future growth.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

What Could Buyouts of Two Pole Manufacturers Mean for Nucor?
NUE
Will Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Win EUA in the U.S.?
NVAX
What Does Target’s Warning Tell Us about Retail Stocks?
TGT
WMT
Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
In this article:
RIVN

Latest News Feed

What Could Buyouts of Two Pole Manufacturers Mean for Nucor?
NUE
Will Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Win EUA in the U.S.?
NVAX
What Does Target’s Warning Tell Us about Retail Stocks?
TGT
WMT
Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT