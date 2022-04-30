tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Can Novavax Rebuild Investor Confidence? Analyst Weighs In

Pandemic tailwinds have been spirited away on the wind of change. Companies which thrived as Covid-19 concerns trumped any other global developments are now feeling the effect of its waning influence.

This has been evident from the performance of ecommerce stocks, streamers and all manner of WFH names. Of course, coronavirus stocks – that segment which came into being as the pandemic took hold – are feeling the effect too.

With the pandemic now on the backfoot in many parts of the world, the demand for Covid vaccines is dropping, a fact noted by B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani.

“The imbalance to supply & demand for these products has become particularly alarming, as already evidenced by JNJ 1Q earnings’ guidance and anticipated 1Q earnings’ commentary from AZN, BNTX/PFE, MRNA, REGN,” Mamtani explained.

But more so than any of those companies, one of the pandemic era’s biggest stars has suffered the most from the shift in sentiment.

Novavax (NVAX) shares are down 81% over the past 12 months, as the Maryland-based vaccine maker still hasn’t managed to get its Covid-19 across the finish line in the U.S. The company has yet to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) for its protein-adjuvanted shot.

However, interestingly, while investors have evidently become impatient around the slow regulatory progress, as many developed nations ready for the transition to a post-pandemic world, Mamtani thinks Novavax remains “relatively the most protected from the generally bearish investor sentiment brewing for C-19 vaccine & therapeutics’ peers.”

But that could be dependent on how the anticipated ~mid-May Q1 print turns out. To get investors back on side, Mamtani expects Novavax to “reassure investors on the near-term and long-term strength of its recently established global vaccine biz.”

By reiterating the FY22 revenue guidance of $4-5 billion, the company could take the first step in rebuilding investor confidence, with its adjuvanted protein-based platform “continuing to serve as a source of delivering diversified, multi-product portfolio for COVID, flu, malaria, and RSV.”

That said, given the demand uncertainty, Mamtani has slashed his price target from $250 to $203. No need to get too forlorn – there’s still upside of 350% from current levels. Mamtani’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here)

The Street’s average target also offers plenty of returns; at $169.4, the figure represents potential one-year upside of ~276%. Overall, the analyst consensus rates this stock a Moderate Buy, based on 5 Buys vs. 2 Holds. (See Novavax stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.