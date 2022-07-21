tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Nike Navigate through Near-Term Pressures?

Story Highlights

Nike’s brand power, growing strength in direct-to-consumer business, and continued innovation are expected to drive long-term growth. However, the stock could be under pressure over the near term as a slowdown in consumer spending and macro challenges could impact the company’s performance. 

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) are down 32.2% year-to-date due to adverse macro conditions. In late June, the athletic apparel and footwear giant posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of FY22 (ended May 31, 2022). However, investors and Wall Street community seem to be concerned about the impact of soaring inflation, supply chain woes, and an impending recession on Nike and other consumer discretionary companies.

Nike Faces Near-Term Challenges

Nike’s Q4 FY22 results exceeded analysts’ expectations, but both revenue and earnings were down year-over-year. Revenue declined 1% to $12.2 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) fell 3.2% to $0.90. Revenue from North America, Nike’s largest market, declined 5% due to a high inflationary environment. Furthermore, Nike’s revenue from China fell 19% due to COVID-led lockdowns.    

Coming to guidance, Nike expects Q1 FY23 revenue to range from flat to slightly increased. The company’s outlook reflects COVID-19 disruption in China and the impact of currency headwinds. Nike expects its full-year revenue to grow in the low-double-digits on a currency-neutral basis. Near-term profitability will likely be under pressure due to higher ocean freight costs, a rise in input costs, increased markdowns, and supply chain investments.  

However, Nike continues to be optimistic about its long-term strategy and growth potential due to multiple structural tailwinds, including the “expanded definition of sport,” growing focus on health and wellness as well as comfort, and the shift toward digital channels.

Wall Street is Cautiously Optimistic

Following the recent results, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul reduced his full-year EPS estimate for Nike. Drbul acknowledges that Nike is not immune from the challenges triggered by the pandemic, logistics pressures, and geopolitical tensions.

That said, Drbul believes that many of these headwinds are transitory. Drbul lowered his price target for Nike stock to $155 from $160, but maintained a Buy rating as he believes that the ongoing uncertainty provides a buying opportunity.

Recently, Stifel analyst Jim Duffy lowered his price target on Nike stock to $130 from $135, but maintained a Buy rating. Duffy slashed his estimates for almost all Americas Sports and Lifestyle Brands companies in his coverage to reflect increased inventories, reduced traffic, and early promotions.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Nike stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. The average Nike price target of $131 implies 17.9% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Several analysts continue to believe in Nike’s long-term growth potential, which is supported by the company’s strong brand power, continued innovation, and focus on direct-to-consumer business.

However, many analysts are cautious due to a possible slowdown in consumer spending on discretionary products, which is driven by high inflation and a looming recession.

In a positive turn, as per TipRanks Smart Score System, Nike scores a nine out of 10, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the broader market.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NKE

Stock Analysis & IdeasRegaining Traction after a Downturn? Nike Might Just Do It
21d ago
Nike Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
Nike Q4 Preview: What Do Website Visits Indicate?
More NKE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NKE

Stock Analysis & IdeasRegaining Traction after a Downturn? Nike Might Just Do It
21d ago
Market NewsNike Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
23d ago
Stock Analysis & IdeasNike Q4 Preview: What Do Website Visits Indicate?
24d ago
More NKE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise
TSLA
Cramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
BBWI
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 21: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Are Alcoa Shares Trending Higher?
AA
Here’s Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Skyrocketed 130% on Wednesday
PGY
Nasdaq Thrills Shareholders with Q2 Earnings Beat & Stock Split
NDAQ
AbbVie Fosters Strategic Alliance to Cure Glaucoma
ABBV
Now, Ford Plans Job Cuts to Curb Costs
F
Will Macy’s New Retail Strategy Pay Off?
M
More Market News >