tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Alibaba Stock Recover amid these Uncertain Times?

Story Highlights

Recent regulatory fines imposed on Alibaba and the possibility of new COVID-19 curbs in China have left investors worried about the rebound in the stock. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s prospects based on its dominant position in e-commerce and the growing cloud computing business.

The Chinese government’s decision to ease its regulatory crackdown on big tech stocks, and its efforts to boost the economy through stimulus measures, was expected to revive Chinese tech stocks. However, the recently imposed fines on some Chinese companies, including Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have reignited fears of regulatory pressures. Also, the renewed threat of lockdowns or curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 could drag down stocks of Alibaba and other Chinese companies. Meanwhile, most of the Wall Street analysts covering it continue to be bullish on Alibaba stock.

Alibaba is the leading e-commerce player in China and also has a lucrative cloud computing business. The U.S. listed shares of Alibaba are down about 8% year-to-date.

Alibaba in the Spotlight Again

Recently, Chinese market regulators fined Alibaba, Tencent (TCEHY), and other large firms for failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules regarding the disclosure of transactions. Of the 28 deals identified by the regulatory authority, five involved units of Alibaba. BABA shares fell in reaction to the news of these fines as investors are worried about further regulatory actions.

Meanwhile, growing competition in the Chinese e-commerce space, macro headwinds, and supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns in China have put pressure on Alibaba’s performance. For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended March 31, 2022), Alibaba reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since it went public in 2014.

Amid a tough business backdrop, Alibaba is implementing several cost control measures to enhance its margins. The company is optimizing its investments on its growth businesses, and identifying additional monetization opportunities that would generate sustainable, high-quality revenue.

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung increased his price target for Alibaba stock to $167 from $163 and maintained a Buy rating, as part of a broader research note on the Chinese internet space. Keung is optimistic on the development of a “multi-fly wheel platform” following both offensive and defensive measures taken by the company to combat the growing rivalry in China’s e-commerce market.

Keung adds that Alibaba’s upsized share buyback plan reflects management’s optimism about the company’s long-term, sustainable growth potential, and value creation.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang increased the price target for Alibaba stock to $205 from $200 and reiterated a Buy rating. Jiang’s channel checks suggested that Alibaba, like the broader industry, was hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and logistics issues. The company faced substantial gross merchandise value growth pressure in April and May, but experienced notable improvement in June.

Overall, Alibaba boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Alibaba price target of $153.73 implies 40.91% upside potential from current levels.

An Optimistic Outlook

The recent fines imposed by China’s antitrust regulator on Alibaba and certain other firms have again raised concerns about regulatory pressures.  Further, the threat of lockdowns in China has also re-emerged.

However, despite certain near-term pressures, the majority of Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish on Alibaba. They expect better operational performance in the quarters ahead based on the company’s position in the e-commerce market and its growing cloud computing business.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Nvidia’s New Platform Makes Quantum Computing Easy to Access
NVDA
Buffett’s Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
OXY
Interest rate hikes are ‘temporary’ says Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey
What Will It Take for Netflix Stock to Make a Comeback?
MSFT
NFLX
News Bites: You Don’t Want to Ignore This Stock Anymore
GOOGL
Netflix Finally Gets Partner for its Ad-Supported Plan
NFLX
Disney Announces Participants for its Accelerator Program; Metaverse Looms Large
DIS
Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged
Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT

Latest News Feed

Nvidia’s New Platform Makes Quantum Computing Easy to Access
NVDA
Buffett’s Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
OXY
Interest rate hikes are ‘temporary’ says Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey
What Will It Take for Netflix Stock to Make a Comeback?
MSFT
NFLX
News Bites: You Don’t Want to Ignore This Stock Anymore
GOOGL
Netflix Finally Gets Partner for its Ad-Supported Plan
NFLX
Disney Announces Participants for its Accelerator Program; Metaverse Looms Large
DIS
Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged
Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT