tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cake DeFi Reveals $317 Million Awarded to Customers

Story Highlights

For the first time in the Singapore-based fintech platform’s three-year history, Cake DeFi has publicized the rewards delivered to clients while unveiling closely-held growth figures and the enormity of its client base.

In this article:

Cake DeFi, the Singapore-based DeFi (decentralized finance) platform, is celebrating its third anniversary this month as it sets fresh benchmarks for the ever-evolving DeFi ecosystem. Since its launch in 2019, the platform has been part of the DeFi space, supporting a wide range of decentralized investment opportunities like lending, liquidity mining, and staking.

As part of its commemoration, the Cake DeFi team has disclosed some of its closely held results for the first time, revealing that it has paid out $317 million worth of rewards to its users through the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, the platform has also experienced a nearly 90% incremental average growth rate quarter-over-quarter since 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, Cake DeFi reported over $1 billion worth of customer assets and close to a million registered users, highlighting the platform’s growth to date.

As part of its strategic initiatives, Cake DeFi launched a $100 million venture capital fund to accelerate the growth of Web3, eSports, fintech, and gaming startups earlier this year.

On the occasion of its third anniversary, Cake DeFi has unveiled a further $1 million investment to boost ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives, accelerating the development of a sustainable DeFi ecosystem and local corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

Moreover, the platform’s co-founders, Dr. Julian Hosp and U-Zyn Chua have clarified that they aim to list Cake DeFi publicly to accelerate growth alongside additional research and development. 

Dr. Julian Hosp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cake DeFi, notes, “Despite the recent downturn in crypto prices, we have continued to experience tremendous growth in the past three years. We are now one of the fastest-growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms in Asia.

“This is only made possible by relentlessly creating value for our customers – we paid out a staggering US$317 million in rewards in just three years…The next stage of our growth will come from building access to DeFi and Web3 not just for consumers, but for businesses as well.”

Laying the Groundwork for DeFi’s Expanding Horizon

Cake DeFi has continuously aligned its developmental goals with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) vision of enhancing Singapore’s crypto and decentralized ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and unlocking new economic opportunities. This effort includes supporting more efficient and streamlined financial services. 

The platform presently holds an exemption granted by the MAS under the Payment Services (Exemption for Specified Period) Regulations 2019, allowing it to operate in and from Singapore while the MAS processes its license application to conduct digital payment token services.

Furthermore, Cake DeFi recently acquired the rights to offer its services for exchanging cryptocurrencies and providing and administering crypto custodial wallets in Lithuania. The new development has made it possible for the platform to grow its presence in other EEA countries and make the switch to an EU-wide cryptocurrency license when the EU Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) regulations go into effect.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT