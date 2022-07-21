tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCake DeFi and Razer Silver Collaborate, Connecting Gamers and Cryptocurrencies
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Collaborate, Connecting Gamers and Cryptocurrencies

Story Highlights

A new multifaceted partnership between Cake DeFi and Razer Silver aims to connect gaming and Esports communities via cryptocurrencies seamlessly.

The success of GameFi (gaming + finance), especially play-to-earn (P2E) games, has unlocked new opportunities for crypto and gaming service providers. However, many traditional gamers are yet to enter the expansive world of cryptocurrencies. There are several reasons behind this, such as high barriers to entry and lack of exposure and awareness.

Cake DeFi has partnered with Razer Silver, a lifestyle brand for gaming and Esports communities, to fill this gap and connect gamers with cryptocurrencies.

What the Partnership Will Do

This multi-level partnership aims to deliver additional value for gaming and crypto enthusiasts while enabling Razer Silver users to seamlessly convert their loyalty points into Cake DeFi vouchers via the Razer Silver Rewards catalog. Additionally, Razer Silver users will be entitled to earn bonus loyalty points and enjoy other exclusive benefits.

As part of the partnership, Razer Silver will list and promote Cake DeFi on its official website, enabling its users to access crypto assets like bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and Cake’s DeFiChain via the Cake DeFi platform.

Razer Silver users can simply click on the link to exchange loyalty points for a wide range of Cake DeFi vouchers. Besides lowering entry barriers, Cake DeFi will also support financial literacy, crypto education, and awareness initiatives.

To celebrate the partnership, Cake DeFi has unveiled exclusive offers for Razer Silver users, including direct access to its existing yield-generating products. On top of that, Razer Silver users who still haven’t signed up for a Cake DeFi account can now use a limited-time promotion code to register their accounts and receive exclusive welcome bonuses after making their first investment. 

All new users who sign up with the code will receive their rewards in Cake’s DeFiChain-native token, $DFI, and additional Razer Silver loyalty points will be credited to respective Razer Silver accounts. Additionally, all Razer Silver users who convert their loyalty points into Cake DeFi vouchers before August 20, 2022, will receive an additional 10% discount.

The Cake DeFi team has clarified that all redeemed vouchers will be immediately auto-converted at the market value rate into $DFI, which will then be allocated to the platform’s staking products. As a result, Razer Silver users can earn staking rewards every 12 hours. Users can also withdraw their $DFI as and when needed because there is no lock-up period.

Cake DeFi’s CEO is Optimistic

“We are thrilled to partner with an influential gaming company such as Razer, bridging the gap between gaming and crypto to deliver incredible value to users all over the world,” according to Julian Hosp, the CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi.

“Through this collaboration, we have lowered the barrier to entry to the crypto ecosystem to provide Razer Silver gamers access to crypto assets on Cake DeFi in a seamless manner and provide them with class-leading rewards.”

Hosp concludes, “There is a strong correlation between gamers and crypto enthusiasts, so in addition to providing high returns on Cake DeFi for Razer Silver gamers, we will also focus on providing crypto education and literacy, especially for newcomers to the industry.”

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Stock Analysis & IdeasUSA Truck’s Merger Will Limit Its Upside Potential
14m ago
USAK
EPIX Stock Gains 11.6% on Insider Buys
EPIX
Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
ABR
NRZ
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Stock Analysis & IdeasUSA Truck’s Merger Will Limit Its Upside Potential
14m ago
USAK
Stock Analysis & IdeasEPIX Stock Gains 11.6% on Insider Buys
1h ago
EPIX
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
2h ago
ABR
NRZ
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why Are SAP Shares Trending Lower Today?
SAP
Why Did Philip Morris Stock Rise in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade?
PM
Why Is New Relic Stock Rallying since Yesterday?
NEWR
Here’s What Tesla Sacrificed to Boost Liquidity
TSLA
Why Did Healthcare Services Group Tank 16% Yesterday?
HCSG
Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise
TSLA
Cramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
BBWI
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 21: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >