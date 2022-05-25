Buy or Sell Snowflake Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SNOW
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buy or Sell Snowflake Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

In this article:
In this article:
SNOW

Once today’s trading comes to an end, Snowflake (SNOW) will take its turn to deliver its latest quarterly statement.  

Much has changed since the data warehousing leader’s splashy market entry back in September 2020. That might be less than 2 years ago but represents a completely different age. One when companies with extremely hot valuations were par for the course. That is not the case anymore, as valuations – of growth stocks in particular – have contracted across the board. While previously there was much talk around Snowflake’s lofty valuation, the shares now sit 47% below the price they began trading at.

As such, Rosenblatt’s Blair Abernethy thinks it’s time to reevaluate.

Due to a “significant decline” in the share price, Abernethy has upgraded his rating from Neutral (i.e., Hold) to Buy. That said, at the same time, given recent rising interest rates, the multiple compressions of similar stocks, and growing concerns around the potential for “broader economic impacts of the war in Ukraine,” there’s a reduction to the price target. The figure drops from $325 to $255. Nevertheless, there’s upside of 92% from current levels. (To watch Abernethy’s track record, click here)

As for the Q1/FY23 results (April quarter), Abernethy is anticipating “solid growth.”

Based on continued enterprise digital transformation “momentum,” and Snowflake’s “healthy” +160% Net Revenue Retention (NRR) rate, Abernethy is expecting Product Revenue growth of 81% which will see the figure land at $387 million. This is above the guided range of $383-$388 million although a drop from the 102% growth rate delivered in Q4.

The figure is also based on the robust Q1 growth delivered by the leading Cloud Service Providers (CSP’s). Alll three major platforms saw YoY growth of around 40%-50%, which Abernethy believes “demonstrates aggressive growth within the base market for Snowflake.” On the bottom-line, the analyst is expecting EPS of $0.04, which is above the Street’s $0.00 estimate.

However, the Street’s price target remains above Abernethy’s revised objective; at $261, the figure suggests investors will be sitting on returns of ~97% a year from now. Most analysts remain in Snowflake’s corner, but not all are convinced; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell. (See Snowflake stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
In this article:
SNOW

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY