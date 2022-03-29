Burnt Finance Initiates NFT Creation Launchpad

A modern art genre called NFT generative art is becoming increasingly popular among art enthusiasts and NFT collectors globally.

These art pieces reflect a unique combination of human input and no-code generation interfaces, unlocking novel possibilities for artists.

However, due to the fragmented nature of marketplaces and the learning curve required to get acquainted with the process of minting generative NFTs and listing them, non-technical users may find it extremely difficult to enter the evolving space.

To address this reality, Solana-based Burnt Finance, the first fully decentralized NFT marketplace, has launched the Burnt Finance Launchpad.

This newly launched initiative enables anyone anywhere to create, mint, and sell generative NFT collections without going through coding, paying high gas fees, or waiting for approvals.

Burnt Banksy, “the dude that burned a Banksy work a year ago” and Burnt Finance founder, noted, “Burnt Finance Launchpad will bridge the gap between the vast possibilities of NFTs and the aspirations of creators which have been frequently impeded by complex technical requirements and high costs.

“As it stands, centralized entities maintain much of the power regarding who and what can be created in the NFT ecosystem. Burnt Finance is breaking this paradigm with its Launchpad product, which allows creators worldwide to easily create generative NFT collections and digital assets with no transaction fees.”

The Burnt Finance Launchpad will be open for all. Anyone with a legitimate Web3 wallet from Phantom, Solflare, or Math Wallet can seamlessly connect with the Launchpad to mint, generate, and list their NFTs.

As part of the launch, Burnt Finance has partnered with Project Serum, a Solana-based non-custodial DEX (decentralized exchange) that delivers high-speed services alongside low transaction costs, to launch a diverse range of Serum generative NFT collections.

At the same time, Serum will also support the necessary liquidity infrastructure for Burnt Finance, helping facilitate near-instantaneous transactions.

JHL, a core developer contributor to Project Serum, added, “Serum places an emphasis on providing resources to best position users for success, a belief that is shared by the Burnt Finance team. The Launchpad platform is user-centric, giving users full control over the full life cycle of the NFTs, and allows them to create collections in just a few simple clicks.”

He stressed, “Serum provides the tooling necessary for other protocols to exponentially advance the DeFi community and it’s exciting to see platforms like Burnt Finance take full advantage of what Serum has to offer. Burnt Finance Launchpad is leading the charge in onboarding a new wave of creators into Solana’s NFT community, and I am looking forward to what comes next.”

