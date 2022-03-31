tiprankstipranks
Bulliverse to Launch Decentralized 3D Metaverse Ads

Advertisement has been the backbone of businesses in the past. There is a chance that you’ve seen a video or banner ad when you were surfing through various websites today.

According to statistica, nearly $356 billion was spent on digital advertising in 2020 while just 40 billion was spent on digital advertising in 2012, which shows an accelerated growth in the digital advertising industry.

The arrival of the Internet brought a revolution in the display of advertisement. Currently, there’s an emergence in the advertising industry, the Metaverse.

The Metaverse is a rich virtual space in which people can work, play, shop and socialize. Previously, the Metaverse only appeared in fiction books in the ’90s, but it’s about to disrupt every industry including online advertising. 

The development of Metaverse has been rapid in recent months mostly because of the arrival of Web3, Non Fungible tokens (NFTs), play to earn (P2E) games and investment of multibillion companies such as Facebook in the Metaverse space.

Although, the development of 3D advertisement in the Metaverse is still in its infancy, many companies are trying to create a way of introducing advertisements without harming the fun of Metaverse users. Some companies are moving rapidly in the creation of ads on the Metaverse. One of such companies is Bullieverse.

Bullieverse is a 3D Metaverse world that runs on unreal engine (a software that is used to create photoreal visuals and immersive experiences). Bulliverse recently partnered with Admix, a monetization company that bridges the gap between gaming contents and brands. 

Bulliverse has created an amazing virtual world which enables creators to take full advantage of their gaming experiences by creating any type of games without restrictions.

Bulliverse enables Metaverse users to publish their own immersive games with full P2E functionalities. Players of those games can challenge other players to earn NFT rewards.

The partnership between Admix and Bulliverse will ensure that creators can place strategic advertisements in Metaverse video games. With Admix, Bulliverse creators will be able to build new streams of income by enabling advertisers to create targeted advertisement campaigns without interrupting the gameplay.

Admix’s unique in-game ads will elevate the overall experiences of game players while creators are also rewarded for their efforts. 

The Bulliverse and Admix partnership is great because Admix advertisement has no impact on user retention. This means that creators will not lose users when they play ads on their games.

Three hundred users and thousands of players are currently using the Admix advertisement system, which gives creators unbiased data measurements and reporting.

Bulliverse will also benefit from the Admix partnership because the company’s principles are built on simplicity, which means that placing ads has to be easy for creators.

Admix uses a no code system, which ensures that creators can use the drag and drop SDK without going through the stress of writing codes. 

The future of advertisement is in Metaverse enabled by the development of Web3. Bulliverse is creating a powerful advertisement system in the Metaverse which increase revenue for creators and an uninterrupted immersive experience for users. 

