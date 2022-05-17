tiprankstipranks
Buffett’s Berkshire is Buying Stocks; Should Investors Follow?

The headwinds from high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical conflict, and industry-wide supply challenges point to a slowdown in the economy. These have led investors to turn their back on the equity market.

While most market participants have dumped stocks this year, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been buying. The recent 13F filing from Berkshire shows that it increased stakes in seven companies in Q1.

Moreover, it picked up new stakes in eight companies. Let’s have a closer look. 

Increased Stakes

Buffett’s Berkshire increased stakes in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), General Motors (NYSE: GM), RH (NYSE: RH), Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONK), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND). 

New Stakes

Berkshire picked up new stakes in Citigroup (NYSE: C), HP (NYSE: HPQ), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), Celanese (NYSE: CE), Markel (NYSE: MKL), and McKesson (NYSE: MCK).

Reduced Stakes

Berkshire lowered its stake in Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Kroger (NYSE: KR), Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), and Store Capital (NYSE: STOR). 

Stakes Sold

The Q1 13F reveals that Berkshire sold its stakes in Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY).

Should Investors Follow Suit?

The uncertain macro environment makes investing challenging. However, several top-quality stocks have lost substantial value due to the recent sell-off, making them attractive long-term picks. Further, in these uncertain times, retail investors can use TipRanks’ several proprietary and data-driven tools to make sense of the stock market and avoid a knee-jerk reaction. 

For instance, TipRanks’ Smart Score comes in handy to analyze stocks. This quantitative stock scoring system analyzes stocks on eight major parameters and then allocates a Smart Score between 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest and having the greater degree of outperformance. 

Similarly, retail investors can use TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool to navigate the current volatility with ease. Investors can filter stocks using different parameters and sectors. For context, investors can look for top utility stocks to generate steady dividend income amid a challenging market condition like the one we are in. Moreover, one can look for stocks offering excellent value

