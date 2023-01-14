Booking Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:BKNG): Gains Could be Booked for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Booking Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:BKNG): Gains Could be Booked for 2023

Story Highlights

Booking Holdings stock has been picking up considerable momentum lately. As analysts continue to favor the name amid plenty of headwinds, investors may wish to give the travel play the benefit of the doubt.

It’s been a choppy past year for shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock. After surging more than 40% off its 2022 low on the back of a recovering travel scene, questions linger as to whether the booking giant can continue its rally momentum into a new year. Undoubtedly, 2023 is likely to be a recession year, the severity of which remains a huge question mark on the minds of many market participants.

Travel tends to be sensitive to the health of the overall economy. In a pandemic, local outbreaks and new variants of COVID-19 are also possible things to think about. Undoubtedly, the worst of the pandemic seems to be well behind us.

That said, the pandemic is still not yet over. With new variants that could dominate the new year (think the XBB 1.5 variant), the potential impact on travel’s continued recovery is uncertain. We’re all ready to move on from the pandemic. However, investors must weigh all risks before putting any money to work.

Booking Holdings Stock: Major Bullishness from a 5-Star Analyst

At this juncture, investors seem quite upbeat about Booking’s prospects despite recession headwinds and the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. Wall Street analysts remain upbeat, with one analyst (Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial) going as far as to call the name “one of the best ways” to invest in the “travel recovery.”

I think Feinseth is right on the money; Booking Holdings stock is one of the best, if not the best, names to ride travel’s comeback.

As a five-star-rated analyst, Feinseth is a man who’s made a lot of right calls. With a Street-high $3,210 price target on Booking Holdings stock, I do think recent investor optimism is warranted. Feinseth sees growth ahead for Booking. Further, he’s also a fan of the company’s “strong balance sheet and cash flow.”

With more than $9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, Booking Holdings has the dry powder to weather a storm and repurchase shares while they’re relatively undervalued.

At writing, BKNG stock doesn’t look too cheap at 36.5 times trailing earnings and 5.6 times sales. That said, Booking is a top dog in the space with a moat that I view as much wider than peers due to its dominant presence and network edge in Europe. Such a moat deserves a premium, and right now, the current price tag may not be all that absurd, even with the current slate of headwinds.

Indeed, not only do many optimistic analysts think Booking can power through pandemic jitters, they think a mild-to-moderate recession may be less of a concern as the travel industry continues to find its footing.

Once Booking Holdings is on stable footing (many think it already is), it may be tough to knock down once expected headwinds come knocking.

I share analyst enthusiasm for the name. Booking is a best-in-breed stock. I am bullish.

Does the Travel Industry Still Have Legs?

Only time will tell what the recession does to travel’s ongoing recovery. There’s likely still quite a bit of pent-up demand out there after a pandemic-plagued past few years. As China reopens its doors, moving on from draconian zero-COVID policies, I think travel still has legs, as an economic slowdown adds another weight on consumers’ backs (the other being ongoing inflation).

In any case, the longer-term outlook looks bright for the industry and Booking. A 2023 recession could come and go quicker than those in the past (perhaps with the exception of the 2020 recession). All things considered, Booking is a firm that’s more than capable of taking market share, regardless of where the industry heads over the near-to-medium term.

Is BKNG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, BKNG stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 19 analyst ratings, there are 15 Buys and four Holds. The average Booking Holdings price target is $2,391.76, implying upside potential of 3.9%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $2,050.00 per share to a high of $3,210.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Booking Holdings Stock

Booking Holdings stock seems like a tough hold ahead of a global downturn. Still, the company has a lot going for it as it looks to play on its strengths. It’s not just hotels where Booking can shine as it looks to ramp up growth. Vacation rentals and other parallels are also an area where the firm can effectively leverage its impressive network.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BKNG

Oppenheimer upgrades Expedia to Outperform after nearly 50% selloff
The FlyOppenheimer upgrades Expedia to Outperform after nearly 50% selloff
3d ago
BKNG
EXPE
Expedia named Top Pick for first half of 2023 at BTIG
BKNG
EXPE
Tigress sees resilient travel, China reopening as catalyst for Booking Holdings
BKNG
More BKNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BKNG

Oppenheimer upgrades Expedia to Outperform after nearly 50% selloff
The FlyOppenheimer upgrades Expedia to Outperform after nearly 50% selloff
3d ago
BKNG
EXPE
Expedia named Top Pick for first half of 2023 at BTIG
The FlyExpedia named Top Pick for first half of 2023 at BTIG
11d ago
BKNG
EXPE
Tigress sees resilient travel, China reopening as catalyst for Booking Holdings
The FlyTigress sees resilient travel, China reopening as catalyst for Booking Holdings
15d ago
BKNG
More BKNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >