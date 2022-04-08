Block: Bitcoin Set to Become a Bigger Factor

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Block: Bitcoin Set to Become a Bigger Factor

When Square changed its name to Block (SQ) toward the end of last year, few doubted the intentions behind the name change.

CEO Jack Dorsey has long been a big bitcoin proponent and since late 2017, the company has allowed users to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin. Block views bitcoin as a catalyst for broader financial inclusion, which it hopes to stimulate through increasing awareness and the development of commerce infrastructure.

As RBC’s Daniel Perlin says, “Block has positioned itself as a leader and a business, not just with exposure to the asset, but continually embedding bitcoin as a solution within its products.” So, the name change obviously signaled a “greater focus on developing the bitcoin ecosystem.”

And that the company is certainly doing. More than just allowing for the buying and selling of bitcoin, the company is ploughing ahead with a set of major “bitcoin-focused initiatives.” These include a hardware wallet, personal bitcoin mining, and a “decentralized on/off-ramp” from fiat to bitcoin.

Including majority Block-owned music streaming service TIDAL, these “four emerging initiatives” are anticipated to factor for ~$140 million in non-GAAP operating expenses, amounting to 2%-3% of FY22’s investment plans. Perlin sees this as a “reasonable level of investment given the long-term opportunity.” And with the focus on expanding the bitcoin ecosystem, Perlin says it is obvious Block’s ambitions amount to “much more” than just being a broker.

While bitcoin’s revenue contribution is significant – representing around 57% of FY21’s total revenues – at around ~5% of FY21’s total gross profit, the “corresponding” gross profit contribution is still rather small.

As such, the 5-star analyst believes the “long-term implications” of Block’s plan suggest two major points: “1) its intentions to build key infrastructure in order to enable bitcoin-based commerce on its platform and 2) that the path to expanding gross profit margins will play prominently in the long-term viability of its bitcoin strategy.”

All in all, Perlin reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, backed by a $147 price target. This leaves room for growth of ~19% over the coming months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here)

Overall, Block generates a lot of interest on Wall Street. There are currently 34 analyst reviews on file and the overwhelming majority – 30, in fact – are positive, making the consensus rating on this stock a Strong Buy. Going by the $185.39 average target, shares will be changing hands for a 36% premium a year from now. (See Block stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.