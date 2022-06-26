tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BB
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BlackBerry Stock: Bulls Can Cherry-Pick Outstanding Data Points

Story Highlights

In stark contrast to the company’s ancient phones that have gone out of fashion, BlackBerry’s products and services of the 2020s are modern and powerful. Indeed, with a robust automotive software segment and a thriving cybersecurity business, BlackBerry is an unexpectedly solid pick for today’s investors.

In this article:
In this article:
BB

Canada-based BlackBerry (BB) provides hardware and software, as well as cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. I am bullish on the stock.

Do you remember the days when former President Barack Obama proudly displayed his BlackBerry phone? Back then, full screen smart phones hadn’t dominated the market yet and little phones with keyboards were all the rage.

Of course, the times have changed dramatically and BlackBerry’s phones are considered ancient history. As a result, the company has been forced to revamp its business model, and skeptical investors might wonder whether BlackBerry can deliver timely products and services – and acceptable financial results – in the 2020s.

That’s a reasonable concern, and BlackBerry’s latest round of fiscal results includes data points for both the bulls and bears to feast on. Whether you choose to view the glass as half-empty or half-full is up to you, but the data indicates that certain business segments could add significant value to BlackBerry this year.

On TipRanks, BB scores a 3 out of 10 on the Smart Score spectrum. This indicates a potential for the stock to underperform the broader market.

The Clear Market Leader

To be honest, ever since the advent of smartphones, BlackBerry stock just hasn’t been able to get off the ground. Plus, the past year has been rough on BlackBerry’s stockholders as the share price has slid from $12 to $5 and change. Will the investors ever get any relief?

Perhaps they will, as BlackBerry seems to want to slim down and focus on its most promising business endeavors. As evidence of this, BlackBerry recently divested practically all of its non-core patent assets, selling them for a total of $600 million to Catapult IP Innovations. Hopefully, this will not only provide BlackBerry with a capital infusion, but can also help the company focus its efforts on such areas as cybersecurity, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Speaking of embedded systems, BlackBerry just disclosed data that should solidify the company’s status as a strong competitor in embedded automotive software. Apparently, research firm Strategy Analytics has determined that BlackBerry QNX software is embedded in more than 215 million vehicles worldwide, marking an increase of 20 million compared to the previous year.

BlackBerry QNX software includes systems and features focused on safety, infotainment, digital cockpits, and acoustics middleware, among others. According to BlackBerry, 24 of the top 25 electric vehicle automakers have chosen BlackBerry QNX. Moreover, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen claims that his company is “the clear market leader in safety-critical embedded automotive software.”

Is this leadership status reflected in BlackBerry’s revenue? The answer appears to be yes, as the BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog has grown to roughly $560 million at the end of fiscal year 2023’s first quarter, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.

Strength in Certain Segments

Besides QNX, BlackBerry demonstrated improvement in several other important business segments during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (which ended May 31, 2022). First, the company generated $113 million in Cybersecurity revenue, up 6% increase year-over-year. Next, BlackBerry’s Software and Services revenue totaled $164 million, up 9%. In addition, the company’s IoT revenue grew 19% to $51 million.

Clearly, it’s time for BlackBerry’s critics to erase the mental image of ancient phones, and to appreciate the company’s remarkable evolution. Chen seems unafraid to tout his company’s segment-specific achievements, saying, “The IoT business… delivered a third consecutive record quarter for pre-production revenues,” and, “The Cybersecurity business demonstrated solid traction in the market by recording double-digit year-over-year billings growth.”

Now, this isn’t to suggest that BlackBerry posted across-the-board wins. Unfortunately, the company reported only $4 million in quarterly revenue for the Licensing and Other segment, a far cry from the $24 million recorded during the year-earlier period. Also, turning to BlackBerry’s bottom-line results, the company reported a Q1 FY2023 earnings loss of 35 cents per share on a diluted basis.

The bears will undoubtedly point out that BlackBerry is currently unprofitable, and this might even be a deal-breaker for some prospective investors. This perspective is somewhat understandable, but people should consider BlackBerry’s comeback story as a marathon, rather than as a sprint.

It’s amazing, really, to consider that BlackBerry has managed to improve its top-line results in multiple business segments. Hopefully, the company will be able to achieve profitability withing a reasonable time frame. Don’t expect it to happen this year – though anything is possible – as patience will be the key to unlocking maximum value from BlackBerry stock.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, BB is a Hold, based on four Hold and one Sell ratings. The average BlackBerry price target is $6.04, implying 5.04% upside potential.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, investors should expect improvement, not perfection, from BlackBerry. It’s not easy for a company to completely reinvent itself after a devastating defeat, but BlackBerry might just be in the early chapters of a compelling comeback story.

This doesn’t mean that holding a long position in BlackBerry stock will be an easy ride. The shares could slide below $5 and stay there for a while. So, assess your risk tolerance before jumping into the trade. If you’re ready, though, then feel free to take a chance on BlackBerry as an investment could bear fruit in the coming years.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics Shares
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM
Why Did LendingTree Lose Its Sheen in Thursday’s Extended Trade
TREE
Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Smith & Wesson Stock Gain 9.6% on Thursday?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN
In this article:
BB

Latest News Feed

Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics Shares
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM
Why Did LendingTree Lose Its Sheen in Thursday’s Extended Trade
TREE
Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Smith & Wesson Stock Gain 9.6% on Thursday?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN