tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RUN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Biden’s Solar Tariff Waivers: Should You Buy Sunrun?

Story Highlights

A big new move from the Biden White House gives Sunrun and other solar companies a boost. However, with food and gas prices spiking, will this be enough to make a solar company more of a priority for households?

In this article:
In this article:
RUN

Solar panel companies like Sunrun (RUN) got a major boost this morning after new reports from the White House suggested significant new advantages to come. Sunrun added 11.1% in premarket trading on Monday, and the gains stuck around into Monday’s trading session.

The news comes at an excellent time, but will it be enough to turn around the potential fallout from a potential recession ahead? Overall, I’m bearish on Sunrun. The word from the White House is definitely a big advantage. However, it’s going to have a lot to overcome in order to take advantage of that news.

The last 12 months for Sunrun stock have been largely downhill. The company staged an impressive run-up in October that saw it challenge $60 per share. That challenge didn’t last long, however, as it plunged over the next four months. The company shed roughly two-thirds of its value in that space.

The latest news, however, is proving a help not just for Sunrun but for several other solar manufacturers. A recent White House investigation snarled imports of solar panels from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia.

This led to slowed-down construction efforts and increased difficulty in actually finding the panels in question. So, the White House announced an exemption on solar panel tariffs from those countries that would last two full years. That means a lot of fees are no longer in the picture for companies importing from those countries.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Sunrun has a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 12 Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Sunrun price target of $51.42 implies 73.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $35 per share to a high of $89 per share.

Investor Sentiment is Looking Cloudy

As strongly as analysts feel about Sunrun, they’re about the only ones who are feeling it. Sunrun currently has a Smart Score of 1 out of 10 on TipRanks. That’s the lowest level of “underperform.” That also makes it likely that Sunrun will lag the broader market.

Hedge fund involvement is one of the biggest trouble signs. Based on the reports from the TipRanks 13-F Tracker, hedge funds divested 5.3 million shares of Sunrun last quarter. That’s just the latest drop; hedge funds have been paring back their Sunrun holdings since June 2021.

It doesn’t get better from there. Insider trading at Sunrun is heavily sell-weighted. In the last three months, there were 15 Sell transactions to 11 Buy transactions. That adds up to a sale of $811,200 in that time. The broader picture is worse still. Insider transactions were again heavily sell-weighted in the past year, with 61 Sell transactions against just 23 Buy transactions.

Meanwhile, retail investors—at least those who hold portfolios on TipRanks—were also divesting. TipRanks portfolios that held Sunrun were down 0.7% in the last seven days, while the last 30 days saw the number drop 1.8%.

Sunrun’s dividend history, meanwhile, contributes nothing here, as it doesn’t exist. The company is likely focused on maintaining its income and bolstering its share price.

Buying Solar Panels in a Recession Seems Like a Long Shot

The news that Sunrun, among others, will have one less expense to worry about is great news for it and its investors. No one can take that away from Sunrun; it’s about to be better able to operate in the field and require less cash to do so.

This cash can be reinvested elsewhere and help improve the bottom line, or it can be stored if it needs to get through a future rough patch.

Interestingly, that’s just what we, as an economy, are coming up on – a rough patch. A seriously rough patch indeed, too; with food prices climbing and other prices growing as well, households may be taking serious looks at their budgets.

I personally overheard on the news this morning about California households that, facing $7 per gallon gas, may have to choose between gas and Starbucks (SBUX).

Sure, “first-world problems.” I know. However, the point remains: if gas prices are prompting Californians to reconsider their morning latte fix, where else are similar decisions being made? Where are these decisions taking on much graver tones? Where are households considering whether they can go on vacation, send little Timmy to college, or even keep up Scraps’ puppy food?

In an environment like this, households are probably pushing “solar panel array” to the bottom of the list of potential expenditures. That’s not going to do well for Sunrun or any other solar panel company.

Granted, the idea of having a backup power source is tempting. It’s downright necessary for some, including those who work from home. No one wants to try and get a hold of their boss by cell phone and tell them that they can’t work because the power’s out from last night’s storm.

The state of the power grid doesn’t help either; over 70% of the U.S.’s power grid lines and transformers are more than 25 years old. This increases the chances of multi-hour blackouts substantially. Some power grids are already warning of capacity shortfalls this summer in the U.S. as well.

As dire as these warnings are, however, it’s still impossible to get blood from a stone. U.S households are increasingly tapped out. Protecting themselves against the potential for power outages is about as big a long shot as funding a mission to Mars. That’s going to do terrible things to solar projects in the next several months.

Concluding Views

The problem in a nutshell here for Sunrun and its contemporaries is that their sales proposition is good but not good enough to overcome an inflationary recession. It’s fairly easy to make a case for backup power systems when times are good. Generac (GNRC) made hay when that sun shined several months back during the California wildfires.

Sunrun, however, is likely to have missed the boat herein. With virtually every measure of investor sentiment turning against the company, even trading below its lowest price target doesn’t help matters much.

Thus, I’m bearish on Sunrun. I figure Sunrun has more room to fall. Those temporary tariff waivers aren’t likely to be much help in the face of overwhelming numbers of customers rushing for the exits.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
In this article:
RUN

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN