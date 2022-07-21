Beat Inflation with Timbercreek Financial Stock’s Juicy Dividend

A good way to beat inflation in a volatile market is by investing in stocks with a high dividend yield. However, with inflation in Canada hitting 8.1% in June, the high benchmark makes it hard to find companies that meet this criterion. Fortunately, Timbercreek Financial (TSE: TF) pays out a dividend that is greater than inflation.

The company is a non-banking commercial real estate lender that invests in structured mortgage loans, primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial properties.

Beat Inflation with Monthly Dividends

Timbercreek Financial pays an ~8.5% dividend yield on an annualized basis, consisting of monthly payouts. When analyzing its historical dividend yield, you can see that it has been trending slightly lower over the past several years:

At 8.5%, the current yield is near the lower end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a slight premium to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

However, the frequent payouts allow investors to reinvest the money quicker, thus increasing the total monthly payout faster than if it was paid out every three months.

Investors Should be Aware of the Risks

Usually, a stock that pays out such a high dividend doesn’t come without risks. To begin with, the company focuses its lending operations on commercial real estate. In a rising interest rate environment, the cost to invest in real estate increases, which tends to reduce the volume of lending. It could also cause some borrowers to default on their loans.

This would impact the company’s growth prospects and potentially lead to a dividend reduction. Since the dividend yield has historically remained high, this means that investors demand high yields to justify holding shares of TF. As a result, a lower dividend would cause the share price to decrease.

Also, with a payout ratio of around 100%, all of the company’s earnings are being used to pay out dividends. This doesn’t leave a margin of safety in case earnings decline in the future, and it doesn’t leave room for future dividend increases. In fact, Timbercreek’s dividend per share has remained flat for the past several years.

Analysts See Upside Potential for Timbercreek Financial

TF stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Timbercreek Financial price target of $9.67 implies 19.5% upside potential.

Which Type of Investor is Timbercreek Suitable For?

Timbercreek is for income-oriented investors who are confident in the company’s ability to maintain its current dividend in order to beat inflation. Although the company’s stock tends to underperform the S&P 500 (SPX), it is less volatile and provides monthly income.

