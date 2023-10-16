BAC and MS Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BAC and MS Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BAC and MS Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Story Highlights

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will unveil their Q3 financial results this week. A challenging macro backdrop keeps analysts cautiously optimistic ahead of Q3 earnings.

 

The top U.S. banks, including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), are slated to unveil their Q3 earnings this week. While analysts forecast Bank of America’s bottom line to improve, Morgan Stanley’s EPS is expected to remain under pressure due to the challenging market environment. 

With this backdrop, let’s delve into analysts’ expectations for Q3. 

Is Bank of America Stock Expected to Go Up?

Bank of America will release its Q3 financials on October 17. Wall Street expects Bank of America to deliver earnings of $0.83 per share in Q3 compared to the EPS of $0.81 in the prior-year quarter. This expected year-over-year improvement can be attributed to higher Net Interest Income (NII), improved operating leverage in the consumer banking sector, and a reduction in outstanding shares. However, challenging market conditions will likely hurt the bank’s wealth management revenues, affecting its overall profitability. Additionally, higher provisions for credit losses are expected to continue to be a burden.

Ahead of the Q3 print, Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr lowered BAC’s price target on October 5. The analyst slightly reduced the estimates for Q3 as he expects lower markets, higher interest rates, and a slow recovery in investment banking to hurt BAC’s financials. Nonetheless, Schorr is bullish about Bank of America stock. 

Following Schorr, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin lowered his price target on BAC stock to $28 from $31 on October 10. He retained a Hold rating for BAC stock and foresees potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming years, which could impact the bank’s Net Interest Incomes (NIIs).

Overall, Bank of America stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on 11 Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $34.40 implies 28.55% upside potential from current levels. 

Is Morgan Stanley a Buy or Hold? 

Morgan Stanley will announce its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Analysts expect higher interest income and a decline in outstanding share count to support its bottom line. However, challenges in the Investment Banking, Trading, and Investment segments could continue to exert pressure on its revenue and earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.31 per share, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter. 

Ahead of Q3 earnings, UBS analyst Brennan Hawken downgraded Morgan Stanley stock to Hold from Buy on October 10. The analyst lowered the price target to $84, down from $110. Hawken lauds Morgan Stanley’s transformation into a wealth management-focused firm. However, a challenging revenue environment and its current valuation keep the analyst sidelined. 

On October 5, Schorr lowered Morgan Stanley’s price target to $102 from $104. The analyst expects a tough macro backdrop to pose challenges for banks, asset managers, and brokers, including Morgan Stanley. However, he maintained a Buy rating on MS stock ahead of the Q3 print. 

Overall, Morgan Stanley stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting 10 Buy and six Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $96 implies 23.41% upside potential from current levels. 

Bottom Line 

Higher interest income, a lower share count, and a focus on improving efficiency will likely cushion the bottom line numbers of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley stocks. However, a challenging macro backdrop, slow recovery in various areas of investment banking, and higher funding costs keep analysts cautiously optimistic ahead of Q3 earnings.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 16 – October 20, 2023
3h ago
T
AA
Comcast, Disney tap investment banks determine value of Hulu, CNBC reports
The FlyComcast, Disney tap investment banks determine value of Hulu, CNBC reports
4d ago
MS
DIS
UBS Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Shares Slip
Market NewsUBS Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Shares Slip
5d ago
MS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >