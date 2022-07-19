tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

American Express: Travel Rebound Can Help Its Stock Soar

Story Highlights

AXP stock has been dragged down due to macroeconomic headwinds. However, its financials remain robust, as the company experienced double-digit revenue growth in Q1 2022. In addition, the revival in air travel has benefited American Express, allowing it to maintain its buybacks and dividends.

Credit card usage has soared over the past several years, allowing credit card company American Express (AXP) to grow at an incredible pace. Its top line has consistently grown by single digits over the past five years (if you don’t include 2020).

However, rising inflation rates have halted consumer spending and resulted in credit card defaults, offsetting the benefits provided to the company.

Nonetheless, AXP’s diverse and loyal customer base has allowed the company to survive the economic downturn and yield positive results lately. Hence, the company’s financials and growth catalysts make it highly attractive. We are bullish on the stock.

American Express Pulls Itself Together Post-Pandemic

Like other credit card providers, American Express’s business took a hit during the pandemic. However, it quickly expanded its services to target a new, younger population of affluent U.S. citizens. This growth strategy helped the company incentivize more people to sign up for credit cards and bolster Amex’s brand.

Now that the pandemic is ending, American Express is back in action. The company has enjoyed high sales due to the surge in travel spending. According to AXP’s quarterly reports, travel spending reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in March.

Fortunately, Travel and Entertainment spending more than doubled during the quarter, up 121%. According to the company’s CEO, Stephen Squeri, future travel bookings were up 37% in the U.S. and 48% globally compared to 2019.

This level of rebound in travel and entertainment represents a growth catalyst for the next while. Therefore, you may want to keep AXP stock on your radar.

American Express: Excellent Q1-2022 Results

In April, AXP reported a solid first quarter due to continued business momentum. The company’s revenue jumped 29.5% year-over-year, amounting to $11.7 billion. Moreover, its earnings per share stood at $2.74, pushing past Wall Street estimates by more than 11%.

The company’s network volumes rose 30% year-over-year to $350.3 billion in the first quarter, thanks to increased spending. Similarly, net write-offs remained low, indicating that the enterprise faced fewer issues concerning the deterioration in credit quality.

Furthermore, American Express ended the first quarter with cash and equivalents of $28 billion, a sequential increase of $6 billion. In addition, AXP’s debt decreased from $39 billion at the end of 2021 to $38 billion as of March 2022.

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to grow 19.4% for full-year 2022. At the same time, earnings are expected to decline 2.5% to $9.77 per share.

The company’s dividend program and share buybacks also offer great incentives for investors. Shares of American Express jumped 0.6% on March 10 after the company announced a 20% hike in its quarterly dividend.

American Express has remained a regular dividend-paying company for over three decades, which is highly commendable. In addition, the company has been consistent with its share buyback program to reward existing shareholders.

These buybacks and dividends paint a robust picture of the company despite the volatile environment. Moreover, it has enough cash to invest in its future without running out of money anytime soon.

Hence, American Express looks like a promising investment considering its profitable results, growth prospects, and valuation (which I mentioned in the conclusion).

Wall Street’s Take on AXP Stock

Turning to Wall Street, AXP stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 18 analyst ratings, nine Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average AXP stock price target is $178.31, implying 19.8% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $143 per share to a high of $210 per share.

Conclusion – AXP Stock Can Reward Investors

American Express appears undervalued and is trading at just 2.2 times forward sales. Moreover, AXP’s management is optimistic, given its strong first-quarter report, encouraging outlook, and recent dividend hikes.

In addition, the company has plenty of cash on its balance sheet. In the coming months, the rebound in travel demand should continue pushing AXP stock. Therefore, I expect another solid showing in the upcoming quarters and the full year. The company reports its Q2 results on July 22.

Overall, American Express looks like a stock that could reap considerable returns in the future and serve as a staple for investors’ portfolios.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT