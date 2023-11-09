Arm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Arm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Arm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results

Story Highlights

Arm Holdings had a highly-publicized IPO earlier this year, so hopes were high and so is the trading volume on ARM stock today. Yet, if you want to arm your portfolio with proven winners, Arm might not be the most confident tech pick right now.

Looking for the next international chipmaking superstar? Be careful, as there’s plenty of hype surrounding Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) but the results just don’t measure up. Arm might have a great future, but I am neutral on ARM stock until I see more positive financial data and guidance.

U.K.-based Arm Holdings mainly designs chips to be used in smartphones. It was a September to remember for Arm this year, as the company had the biggest U.S. technology-industry IPO of 2023 at that time.

However, now it’s time for Arm Holdings to “put up or shut up,” as they say. IPO hype can only carry a company so far, and when the chips are down and the results are out, prudent investors should pay more attention to the numbers than the talk.

ARM Stock Costs an Arm and a Leg, but Not for Long

Arm Holdings priced its IPO at $51 per share, but the stock jumped to $65 soon after its public debut. Without a doubt, financial traders were enthused about Arm, as the company supplies tech-component designs to companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

The excitement over Arm may have gotten another quick boost when the company announced a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd. Reportedly, the two companies agreed to “collaborate to deliver solutions for the Internet of Things developer community.”

However, perhaps the most hype-fueled announcement for Arm occurred when Reuters revealed that Nvidia is going to use Arm-based processors for personal computers. That news item from October really got the trading community in a risk-on mood.

On top of all that, KeyBanc analysts initiated their coverage of ARM stock with an Overweight rating. For a while, it felt like Arm Holdings would be the darling of the market for the rest of 2023. Would this feeling reflect reality, though?

The Other Shoe Drops for Arm Holdings

I could spend all day talking about IPO pop-and-drop stocks. Apparently, it’s a lesson that many stock traders will have to learn the hard way in the 2020s.

ARM stock is currently down by around 6% today, trading near $51, which is significantly below the $65 price target previously issued by Keybanc analysts. This is a textbook example of what can happen when expectations run hot and an IPO stock moves too high, too soon.

Here’s what happened. Arm Holdings just released its first post-IPO quarterly financial report, which covered Arm’s Fiscal Q2-2024 results (the quarter ended in September). In some ways, Arm’s results lived up to analysts’ expectations.

Specifically, Arm’s revenue increased by 28% year-over-year to $806 million, beating the consensus estimate of $744.3 million. Meanwhile, Arm’s quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.36 easily exceeded Wall Street’s call for $0.26.

Note, however, that this is adjusted EPS. If we instead use GAAP-measured net income, Arm swung from net income of $114 million in the year-earlier quarter to a net loss of $110 million in Q2 2024. Over that same time frame, Arm swung from $0.11 to -$0.11 in diluted EPS.

Additionally, Arm guided for current-quarter revenue of $720 million to $800 million and adjusted EPS of $0.21 to $0.28. The midpoints of those ranges fell short of the consensus estimates of $776 million in revenue and 27 cents in adjusted EPS.

Is ARM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, ARM comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 16 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Arm Holdings stock price target is $61.86, implying 21.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell ARM stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Sara Russo of Bernstein, with an average return of 12.8% per rating. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider ARM Stock?

All in all, Arm Holdings had a good quarter, and there’s nothing major to complain about. It’s a problem, however, that overeager stock traders got too excited about Arm during and immediately after the company’s public market debut.

Now, the other shoe is dropping, and folks who got caught buying ARM shares during the peak hype phase are stuck underwater. Therefore, it’s wise to stay neutral on ARM stock and wait for the next round of financial results to come in. Then, investors can reassess the company and its stock with more information and good judgment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Arm Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:ARM): Too Much Hype, Too Little Results
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

JP Morgan Analyst Remains Bullish About Arm’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Outlook
Market NewsJP Morgan Analyst Remains Bullish About Arm’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Outlook
5h ago
ARM
Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock: Don’t Fret Over Q3 Outlook, Says Analyst
Market NewsArm (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock: Don’t Fret Over Q3 Outlook, Says Analyst
13h ago
ARM
Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
APP
ARM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >