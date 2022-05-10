Are MarketWise’s Eyes on the Prize?

MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW) provides all the tools, knowledge, financial research, and software for individual investors to invest independently via the company’s subscription-based platform. The company has been battling several setbacks at once as of late.

The Bad and the Ugly

The current market volatility stemming from inflation, interest rate hikes, recession concerns, and geopolitical unrest, have been major headwinds that are expected to persist for some time. These factors have already been hindering the company’s near-term prospects.

Amid such a tense environment, the company reported its first-quarter 2022 results on Monday, which did not meet the expectations of already nervous investors. This led to a 22.43% plunge in the company’s shares at Monday’s market close.

MarketWise’s revenues of $136.8 million, however, came above estimates and grew 14.3% year-over-year. However, the quarter was not up to the mark from many other angles.

One of the worrying trends that were seen during the first quarter was the high cost of customer acquisition. This means that more money was spent on acquiring new customers than the capital raised on the added subscriptions.

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson expects this trend to persist in the near term, restricting cash flow and growth while it lasts. This is also anticipated to keep pressure on billings as investors are expected to remain wary of the choppy market.

Again, during the quarter, paid subscribers dropped 9.2% year-over-year as about 60,000 users from the first quarter of 2021 unsubscribed following economic normalization and recovery.

The Good News

However, Peterson is upbeat about MarketWise’s longer-term prospects. “While the NT challenges are disappointing, we remain confident that growth should improve as the market volatility eventually subsides, and believe there could be an acceleration in growth in late FY22/FY23 as investors look for investment opportunities stemming from the sharp pullback in the financial markets,” said Peterson.

Also, management noted that so far into the second quarter of 2022, there has been an improvement in customer landing page visits as well as subscriber churn rates, which is encouraging.

The analyst believes that the company’s “diverse, subscription-based investment data, information, and content platform” addresses a large market of growing self-directed investors. He believes the company “to be able to grow revenue and billings at a solid clip over the medium term while maintaining healthy free cash flow margins.”

Additionally, Peterson also thinks that it is likely for the company pursue acquisitions to boost its growth and expand its reach with the support of its “pristine balance sheet.”

With these observations, Peterson maintained a Buy rating on MarketWise. However, taking into account the near-term headwinds, he slashed his price target to $5 from $7.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on four Buys and three Holds. The average MKTW price target is $6.50, indicating an upside of 138.97% from early Tuesday morning price levels.

