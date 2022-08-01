tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple’s Growth & Demand Story Playing Out Well, Says Top Analyst

Story Highlights

Apple delivered robust Q3 results in a tough macroeconomic environment. Top-rated analyst Daniel Ives with a 54% success rate remains bullish about the stock.

Top-rated Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives cheered Apple’s fiscal Q3 results and commented that the growth and demand story remained robust for this Cupertino technology giant.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have gone up 13% in the past month even as the challenging macroeconomic environment has raised concerns about the tech major’s Q3 results.

Apple’s Fiscal Q3 Results

Apple generated record Q3 revenues of $82.96 billion, up 2% year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate of $82.59 billion. This figure was despite supply chain constraints, currency fluctuations, and the impact of the closing of its business in Russia. The increase in revenues is attributed to strong iPhone and Services sales.

Indeed, the company’s product segment sales set a record in the June quarter with revenues of $63.4 billion. Apple’s product business consists of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac range of products.

Apple CFO, Luca Maestri, stated on its fiscal Q3 earnings call that its Services business “set a June quarter revenue record of $19.6 billion, up 12% over a year ago, with all-time revenue records in the Americas and the rest of Asia Pacific and June quarter records in Europe and Greater China.”

The Apple Services business consists of Apple’s advertising, cloud and payment services, and digital content services.

Meanwhile, earnings came in at $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $1.30 a share in the year-ago quarter. However, the Q3 EPS exceeded analysts’ estimates of $1.16 a share.

Apple’s Fiscal Q4 Outlook

Apple remained optimistic about its Q4 outlook and expects revenues to “accelerate” year-over-year despite an adverse impact of around 600 basis points due to exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s management stated on its fiscal Q3 earnings call that it expects supply chain logjams to ease up in Q4 when it comes to its products business.

However, when it comes to its Services segment, Apple anticipates revenues to increase in the September quarter, but sequentially, this revenue growth could decelerate as a result of macroeconomic volatility and currency fluctuations.

Apple has projected a gross margin to range between 41.5% and 42.5% in Q4.

Apple’s China Market is on a Rebound

China is an important market for Apple and comprised 17.6% of its sales in the June quarter with revenues of $14.6 billion.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, commented on this market during its Q3 earnings call. Cook pointed out that the Services business in China “grew strong double digit better than the company average, and they set a new June quarter revenue record during the quarter.”

Ives viewed Apple’s performance in China as a “Top Gun Maverick type feat for Cook & Co. given the ongoing COVID shutdown and speaks to the overall demand story seen with Apple.”

Ives retained a Buy rating and a price target of $200 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 27.1% at current levels. The analyst’s price target is close to the stock’s Street high price target of $210.

Wall Street analysts remained cautiously optimistic about Apple with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. At the time of writing, the average Apple price target was $178.13, which implies an upside potential of 13.2% at current levels.

Bottom Line

Apple’s upbeat Q3 results, especially in a volatile macro environment, are good news for Apple’s investors and analysts alike.

Apple scores a nine out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is highly likely to outperform the market.

The TipRanks Smart Score system is a data-driven, quantitative scoring system that analyses stocks on eight major parameters and comes up with a Smart Score ranging from 1 to 10. The higher the score, the more likely the stock will outperform the market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform
11h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Apple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
AAPL
The Countdown to Apple Earnings Is On, Here’s What to Expect
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform
11h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Market NewsApple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
3d ago
AAPL
Stock Analysis & IdeasThe Countdown to Apple Earnings Is On, Here’s What to Expect
4d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
PG
Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
Merck Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Drug Pricing Bill Shakes Investor Confidence
MRK
Exxon Mobil Q2 Profit Rises 4x, Smashes Estimates
XOM
More Market News >