Apple Stock: AI Catalyst Could Be a Game-Changer, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple Stock: AI Catalyst Could Be a Game-Changer, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock: AI Catalyst Could Be a Game-Changer, Says Morgan Stanley

The influence of Generative AI on cloud providers has become more evident in 2023, but its effect on the edge computing domain has yet to manifest itself. However, that is all about to change, says Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring.

“As AI permeates into new consumer use cases, we expect the edge to become an emerging enabler of AI inferencing in 2024 given the benefits of lower query costs, improved latency, greater personalization, better data security/privacy, and easier accessibility,” the analyst opined.

While the tech giants have dominated the AI theme so far, one name has been conspicuously absent from the conversation. Yet, according to Woodring, that is about to change, too, with the biggest tech giant of them all, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), about to enter the frame.

“While some investors question Apple’s AI intentions, we believe Apple will be an AI enabler,” Woodring went on to say. “For AI to provide truly differentiated outcomes, it needs to leverage unique data sets, and Apple’s 2B+ devices and 1.2B+ users generate more insightful data than most platforms we can think of.”

When combining Apple’s strong emphasis on data privacy, alongside its cutting-edge smartphone and PC hardware, all vertically integrated across hardware, silicon, software, and services, Woodring thinks Apple has the potential to become a “true ‘AI Enabler’ in ways many others can’t.”

According to Woodring, Apple’s potential monetization of generative AI could follow five probable paths: Hardware share gains, new avenues for traffic acquisition costs (TAC), better Services monetization, App Store purchases, and a premium Siri subscription service.

Due to the enhanced AI user experience Apple would offer, Hardware share gains are “the most likely outcome.” Woodring reckons that for every point of smartphone market share Apple could add through AI, it would result in an additional 12 million iPhone units sold, approximately $11 billion in revenue (equivalent to 3 points of company growth), and an increase in EPS ranging from $0.13 to $0.19.

Regarding Services, through methods such as expanding user penetration, raising prices, or establishing new commercial distribution agreements, including traffic acquisition costs (TAC), should result in improved monetization.

“Finally,” adds Woodring, “Apple could launch a premium Siri subscription service, and we estimate that if Apple charged just $5 per month for Siri, every 10% penetration of the iPhone installed base would drive an incremental $7B+ of high-margin Services revenue per year, or about 7 points of growth to Services.”

With that confident outlook in tow, Woodring maintained an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on Apple shares to go alongside a $210 price target, implying the stock will climb 14% higher over the coming months. (To watch Woodring’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, AAPL claims an additional 23 Buys and 8 Holds, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average target currently stands at $201.82, making room for one-year growth of 10%. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Apple Stock: AI Catalyst Could Be a Game-Changer, Says Morgan Stanley
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for November 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 9th
2h ago
DIS
WBD
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Analysts Remain Bullish About Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Analysts Remain Bullish About Further Upside
13h ago
AAPL
META
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Allow Third-Party App Stores
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Allow Third-Party App Stores
21h ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >