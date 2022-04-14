Analysts Think Copper Can Rise: Freeport-McMoRan to Benefit

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Analysts Think Copper Can Rise: Freeport-McMoRan to Benefit

Copper futures, which expire in May 2022, are up about 5% year to date to $4.72 a pound due to supply disruptions caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine and other factors. 

Following the rise in the commodity, stocks of the major publicly traded producers have also risen. Since the catalyst is likely to last for a few more weeks, I am bullish on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) as the stock is growing much faster than the commodity itself.

Freeport-McMoRan, a Phoenix, Arizona-based large copper miner that produces nearly 4 billion pounds a year, has seen its shares rise more than 18% this year, outperforming the commodity’s rise by a wide margin.

Freeport-McMoRan Operations

FCX is not only a copper producer, but it also mines gold and molybdenum. In 2021, copper accounted for approximately 80%, gold was 11%, and molybdenum was 6% of Freeport-McMoRan’s total sales.

Its mineral deposits are located in the Grasberg mineral district of Indonesia and on various properties in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Canada. The company also mines the metals in Peru and Chile, with the latter being the world’s largest copper producer. 

Rounding out the portfolio are offshore oil and gas properties in California and the Gulf of Mexico.

Full Year and Q4-2021 Results

Higher metal prices and sales volumes drove revenue and earnings for both the most recent quarter and full-year 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, EPS of $0.96 was up 146% year-over-year, beating analysts’ average estimates by $0.02.

Revenue came in at $6.2 billion, up nearly 37% year-over-year, but it missed analysts’ median forecast by $312 million.

For Fiscal 2021, earnings were $3.13 per share, up nearly six times year-over-year, while total revenue increased about 61% year-over-year to $22.85 billion.

Throughputs

In 2021, Freeport-McMoRan produced 3.843 billion pounds of copper, up 20% year-over-year, 1.38 million ounces of gold, more than 60% up year-over-year, and 85 million pounds of molybdenum, up 12% year-over-year.

Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum Price Outlook

The crisis in Eastern Europe, coupled with lower copper production in Chile (the world’s largest producer, with 5.73 million tons produced in 2020) and Peru (the world’s second-largest producer, with 2.2 million tons produced in 2020), is causing supply problems.

In Chile, mining activities are being challenged by exceptional weather conditions and an increase in earthquake frequency. In terms of seismic activity, Chile sits on the Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile belt that encircles the Pacific Ocean and contains about 90% of the world’s earthquakes and most of its volcanic eruptions.

In Peru, throughput is impacted by concerns at the mines about the Peruvian government’s intention to target the excess profits they have earned as a result of higher metal prices worldwide.

In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 virus infections in China is also causing problems in the supply of copper and other raw materials.

As a result, copper prices are expected to continue to trade higher as the year progresses, reaching $5.11 a pound before the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to analysts. This price target will reflect a rise of about 8% from current levels.

Gold and molybdenum are also likely to rise. Gold is expected to rise about 4.5% to $2,033 an ounce, while molybdenum is expected to gain over 15% to $54/kg in 12 months.

Company Sales Volume Estimates

Freeport-McMoRan set the following sales volume targets for 2022:

• 4.3 billion pounds of copper (up 13% from 2021).

• 1.6 million ounces of gold (up 17.6% from 2021)

• 80 million pounds of molybdenum (down 2.4% from 2021)

Wall Street Analysts’ Earnings Estimates

Analysts are forecasting earnings per share growth of ~19% this year, which could translate into a dividend increase from the current 12-month payment of $0.45 per share (for a dividend yield of 1.2% as of this writing). 

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is solid, showing $8.07 billion in cash against total debt of $9.77 billion. At the same time, the 14.8x interest coverage ratio indicates that the company can easily pay interest on outstanding debt. The ratio should be at least 1.5 to be considered satisfactory.

In addition, Freeport-McMoRan’s weighted average cost of capital of 14.2% compared to a return on invested capital of 19.2% shows that the investment is generating returns greater than the cost of raising the capital required to fund it. 

That means that as metal prices and sales volumes increase, the company will likely be able to further deleverage its balance sheet, and the market will certainly appreciate that.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, 14 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for FCX. The company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings.

The average Freeport-McMoRan price target is $50.57, implying 2.6% upside potential.

Valuation and Technicals

Shares are changing hands at $49.3 as of the writing of this article, for a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17, and a 52-week range of $30.02 to $51.99. 

The stock has a price/book ratio of 5.1, a price/sales ratio of 3.1, a price-cash flow ratio of 9.3, and a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 12.8. 

The stock price is above the 50-day moving average of $46.5 and trades well above the 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Conclusion

The stock is poised to benefit from metals prices that are expected to trade higher throughout the year. Hence, the share price will likely continue to trade higher.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure