Analysts See Massive Upside Potential for First Solar

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Analysts See Massive Upside Potential for First Solar

Story Highlights

First Solar shares have been hammered by lingering high interest rates that have deterred customers. But signals that the Fed is likely to lower rates in the coming months, coupled with the company’s strong product and financial profile, give analysts optimism.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), the maker of advanced thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules, saw its stock tumble from late summer to late fall this year alongside the renewable energy industry more broadly as high-interest rates discouraged homeowners and others from taking on solar projects. However, analysts across Wall Street forecast significant upside potential for this stock on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming year. It currently enjoys a Strong Buy rating based on recent forecasts.

I concur with these analysts and see a bright future for First Solar. Besides the likely boost from lower rates in the months to come, there is a larger secular trend toward renewable energy. Plus, the company enjoys an industry-leading PV module product and could benefit from the continued rollout of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Let’s take a closer look at First Solar below.

Interest Rate Boost Could Bolster Broader Trend

In late December, the Federal Open Market Committee signaled plans for at least three interest rate reductions in 2024 and beyond. The move sent solar companies like FSLR upward, reversing course after a downward-trending period since late in the summer. The link between interest rates and the welfare of solar energy firms is related to the fact that most customers buy solar panels and related equipment on a purchase agreement lasting many years, making long-term payments that will vary based on rates. The higher the rates, the less likely some customers are to be willing to make the leap to solar. With rates expected to fall from multi-decade highs in the coming months, it’s likely that some potential solar customers who were previously priced out by looming interest payments will be able to convert to renewable energy.

Besides the tailwind of more favorable interest rates, First Solar is poised to benefit from other trends nudging customers toward renewable energy. The cost of residential electricity has risen year-over-year in all but two of the last 20 years as of 2023. A short-term influx of cheap solar modules from Asian companies has threatened U.S. manufacturing but is likely to drive prices down, potentially leading to wider adoption in this country. Perhaps even more importantly, environment-conscious customers have turned to solar and other green energies in increasing numbers in the last few years, and this trend is forecast to continue well into the 2030s. A 2021 Energy Department survey suggested that solar energy could account for a whopping 40% of U.S. electricity generation by 2035, while it was just 5% in 2022.

First Solar’s Standout Product and Profile

Analysts believe that First Solar’s unique PV modules stand out relative to those produced by rival companies. First Solar’s PVs are lower-carbon alternatives to traditional modules; analysts at TD Cowen have described them as “generally a better product versus crystalline silicon modules.” So while the entire solar energy could get a boost from the factors above, First Solar may be uniquely positioned to capture a larger share of the growing solar market.

First Solar’s strong backlog and balance sheet also position it favorably compared with its peers. In its Q3 earnings report, the company left its full-year 2023 net cash balance guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion unchanged while raising its low-end operating income guidance for the year from $745 million to $770 million. The company has also recently forecast that operating margins will climb from about 10% to 24% in the next three years and that gross margins could rise from about 20% to 30% over the same timeframe. It has a strong bookings backlog of 81.8 gigawatts through 2030. As the Inflation Reduction Act continues to support the industry more broadly, First Solar is poised to receive up to $710 million in total from the IRA for 2023.

Potential Headwinds in an Election Year

While all of these factors point to First Solar’s upside potential, it’s essential to also keep in mind that there are some headwinds at play in the months to come as well. First, the U.S. is just entering the winter season, when installations of solar panels tend to be at a low relative to warmer months. Coupled with the uncertainty about the timing of when the Fed may lower interest rates, the benefits from the factors above may be delayed by several months.

The U.S. is also entering into a major election year. The Inflation Reduction Act, widely opposed by Republican legislators before its passing, has been a major boon for renewable energy firms like First Solar. TD Cowen analysts say they “continue to observe investor anxiety around a Republican sweep for the sector.” A shift in political leadership could spell an end to domestic manufacturing credits and a whittling away at price premiums that have been boosted by the IRA.

What is the Price Target for FSLR Stock?

On TipRanks, FSLR comes in as a Strong Buy based on 17 Buys and four Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average First Solar stock price target is $230.68, implying 35.7% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider FSLR?

First Solar stock has fallen in recent months, but analysts across the Street expect it to swing back upward with likely interest rate drops and continued trends toward renewable energy adoption. There are reasons to be cautious including the impact of the 2024 election, but the company still enjoys a solid Strong Buy rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Analysts See Massive Upside Potential for First Solar
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >