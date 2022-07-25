tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Analyst Max Yates remains bullish on these two equipment manufacturer stocks

Story Highlights

Analyst Max Yates mainly covers the stocks of the European Industrial sector. With so much uncertainty revolving around the sector, the analyst’s advice comes as music to the ears. In today’s article, we will discuss two stocks from Yates’ list.

Equipment manufacturer Weir Group (GB:WEIR) and Swedish engineering group Sandvik AB (GB:0HC0) are two stocks from analyst Max Yates’ list that have more than 20% upside potential.

Max Yates is an executive director at Morgan Stanley where he is focused on mechanical engineering companies. Yates has recently joined Morgan Stanley after spending 11 years at Credit Suisse.

At Credit Suisse, he had a lead coverage on 14 stocks in the equipment manufacturing segment. He is mainly bullish on the sector as 55% of his ratings are Buys.

Yates is ranked 1,350 out of 7,947 analysts on TipRanks and 2,309 out of a total of 20,942 experts on the website. He has a success rate of 67%, with 64 out of 95 of his ratings successful. He has an average return of 8.2% per rating.

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Sandvik AB: Solid demand growth, but rising prices are a concern

Sandvik AB develops products and services for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries.

Recently, the company posted the interim report for Q2 of 2022. Revenue at fixed rates grew by 25% and total revenues were up by 34%. The order intake at fixed rates grew by 22%. The company saw good growth in its top line.

Sandvik’s business was negatively impacted by the closing of operations in Russia. The organic growth in both revenues and orders was at 10%, excluding the impact of Russia.

The operating profit was slightly below expectations at SEK 4.7 Billion. Rising costs, high air freight charges, and supply chain disruptions put a dent in profitability as well as cash flow for the company.

To overcome this, the company announced a restructuring initiative which will lead to expected savings of SEK 600 Million. This is the company’s top priority to mitigate the impact of inflation on the business.

Stefan Widing, Sandvik’s President and CEO, said, “We have delivered another strong growth quarter and, despite the wide-scale macro imbalances, we continued to see solid demand in our businesses. Many acquisitions were successfully completed last year, all of which strengthen our offering and positions. These too have contributed to the solid growth of the top line,”

Recently, Yates maintained his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of kr215 which is 21.2% higher than the current price.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Overall, the analysts have a Moderate Buy rating on the stock. The average price target is kr212 with a high forecast of kr240 and a low forecast of kr185.

Weir Group: Rising commodity prices – a favourable point

Weir Group manufactures and sells engineered equipment to various industries.

The stock is down by 21% in the last year, mainly due to the economic turmoil affecting the industrial sector.

As per its last reported results for Q1 of 2022, the company had a good start to the year. Weir’s group order growth gained momentum back after the COVID shutdowns. The growth was mainly driven by aftermarket orders.

The company has suspended its activities in Russia and will wind up the complete business in 2022. The loss of sales from the region will impact the operating profit of £20 million this year.

Weir Group is positive about the full-year performance of 2022. The rising commodity prices will lead to increased production output, which in turn will drive the demand for the company’s solutions.

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Weir Group’s stock is a Strong Buy. This is based on ratings from seven analysts, including six Buy and one Hold recommendation.

The average price target is 1,810p, which implies a 19.7% upside potential.

As for Yates, his price target is 1,900p, which is 25% higher than the current price. He has an 88% success rate on the stock, with an average profit of 10.3%.

Conclusion

Amid all the volatility, investors are sceptical about investments. However, analysts are looking at the long-term prospects and making recommendations.

The above mentioned two stocks have backing from Yates. Considering his successful rating history on the stocks, these could be viable options for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
NextEra Energy’s Upbeat Q2 Earnings Lifts Investors’ Sentiment
NEE
Tesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
TSLA
Intel Teams Up with MediaTek for Chip Manufacturing
INTC
Kiyosaki’s Tweet Warns about a Bigger Bond Market Crash
BITCOIN
Schlumberger Pops 8.5% on Q2 Beat; Updates Outlook
SLB
News Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
AAPL
MSFT
All Eyes on Q2 Results as Credit Suisse Looks to Cut Costs
CS
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
MP
HKD
More Market News >