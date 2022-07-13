tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AAL
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

American Airlines Jumps 10% on Q2 Guidance; Website Visits Hinted at it

Story Highlights

Rising web traffic pointed to an improved Q2 performance for AAL. However, multiple headwinds could continue to play spoilsport.

In this article:
In this article:
AAL

Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) closed 10% higher on Tuesday following the company’s Q2 guidance. While AAL’s Q2 guidance came as a positive surprise to investors, TipRanks’ users, who leverage the Website Traffic tool, had a clue about it. 

AAL’s Q2 financial results were evident on TipRanks’ new website traffic tool that measures visits to aa.com. 

The tool showed rising web traffic trends for AAL, which is indicative of an improving operating environment. In Q2 2022, total visits to aa.com increased by 22.01% from Q1. Moreover, it increased by 32.65% on a year-over-year basis. This increase in web visits indicated that American Airlines could deliver improved financial numbers in Q2. 

The prediction, based on TipRanks’ website traffic tool, aligned with AAL’s Q2 guidance.

AAL expects its Q2 revenues to increase by 12% compared to the Q2 of 2019. Moreover, its TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) is expected to increase by 22.5% compared to its previous growth guidance of 20-22%. Furthermore, AAL now expects to deliver an adjusted pre-tax margin of 5%, within its previous guidance range of 4-6%. 

Factors Limiting Upside in AAL Stock

While rising web traffic and management’s Q2 guidance are positive, concerns over consumer spending amid fear of a recession and an inflationary cost environment could play spoilsport. 

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu stated, “With positive price momentum Q2 unit revs should be better. However, concerns linger on what drives demand in the fall given a weakening consumer and limited visibility.”

Kahyaoglu maintains a Hold recommendation on AAL stock. Along with Kahyaoglu, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent remains sidelined on AAL stock. Trent highlights AAL’s high financial leverage for his neutral stance. 

Notably, AAL had $35.46 in long-term debt and finance leases (net of current maturities) at the end of Q1. However, deleveraging its balance sheet remains a key priority for the company. AAL plans to reduce debt at an accelerated pace and expects to lower its overall debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. 

Despite management’s clear guidance over debt, most analysts prefer to remain sidelined on AAL stock. It sports a Hold rating consensus on TipRanks based on seven Hold, one Buy, and four Sell recommendations. Further, the average American Airlines price target of $17.98 implies 21.7% upside potential.

Bottom Line

The rebound in travel demand is driving the recovery for AAL. However, macro headwinds, a higher cost environment, and concerns over debt play spoilsport. According to our data-driven stock score, AAL stock has an Underperform Smart Score of 2 out of 10.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA
STMicroelectronics & Globalfoundries Join Forces in France
STM
Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
In this article:
AAL

Latest News Feed

Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA
STMicroelectronics & Globalfoundries Join Forces in France
STM
Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR