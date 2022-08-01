tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD Stock Jumps 3.1% as Chips Bill Advances; All Eyes on Q2 Results

Story Highlights

AMD rose 3.1% on July 29 after Congress passed the CHIPS+ bill. Meanwhile, investors have their eyes on the company’s Q2 earnings results, which are slated to be announced on August 2.  

Leading semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) saw its shares rise 3.1% on July 29. The upside could have been triggered by the CHIPS+ bill that now sits on President Joe Biden’s desk, awaiting his signature, after bagging the green light from Congress on July 28.

The bill is expected to solve the ongoing supply-chain challenges and chip shortages being faced by the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Meanwhile, the semiconductor company is scheduled to report its results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 2, after the market closes.

The company is expected to witness continued strong performance from its Ryzen and EPYC server processors in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, AMD’s solid full-year guidance indicates higher organic growth across AMD and growing synergies from the recently acquired Xilinx business.

Now, let’s take a look at analysts’ expectations and the factors that might have influenced the company’s second-quarter results.

Consensus Estimates for Q2 Are Impressive

Analysts expect AMD to post earnings of $1.03 per share in the second quarter of 2022. The estimate compares favorably with the figure of 63 cents per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, the consensus estimate for the company’s revenues stands at $6.53 billion, higher than the year-ago tally of $3.85 billion.

Key Catalysts for Q2 Earnings

The company is witnessing strong demand for its chips used in computers and graphics cards. The momentum in AMD’s business that delivers semiconductors for games consoles, embedded processors, and other system-on-chips is expected to have boosted the results for the to-be-reported quarter.

Revenues from the EPYC server processor are expected to keep rising. Notably, its revenues more than doubled for the third consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2022.

Street Is Optimistic about AMD Stock

Overall, the Street is optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and eight Holds. Advanced Micro Devices’ average price target of $127.43 signals that the stock may surge nearly 34.9% from current levels. Shares of the company have lost 37.1% so far this year.

AMD scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market. Also, financial bloggers are 88% Bullish on AMD, compared to the sector average of 65%.

TipRanks data shows that hedge funds are Very Positive about the company, as they bought 9.3 million shares of AMD in the last quarter.

Prospects Look Bright for AMD

Advanced Micro Devices is well-positioned to gain from upbeat prospects in the U.S. semiconductor industry. The company is expected to deliver impressive results on the back of strength across all its business segments. Overall, AMD stock, which has upside potential of 34.9%, looks promising and could be considered by investors interested in the semiconductor space.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Did AMD Stock Rise 5.5% on Tuesday?
12d ago
AMD
INTC
Despite Headwinds, AMD Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Analyst
AMD
AMD Stock: Short-Term Headwinds Could Limit Recovery in 2022
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Did AMD Stock Rise 5.5% on Tuesday?
12d ago
AMD
INTC
Stock Analysis & IdeasDespite Headwinds, AMD Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Analyst
18d ago
AMD
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock: Short-Term Headwinds Could Limit Recovery in 2022
18d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI
Centrica brought dividends back as rising energy prices lifted its profits
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
BECN
Major Insider Moves Help MediaCo Shares Gain 22%
MDIA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
More Market News >