AMC Earnings: Here’s What Wall Street Analysts Think of the Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMC Earnings: Here’s What Wall Street Analysts Think of the Stock

Most of the Street’s big names have already dialed in their Q3 financial statements, but there are still some interesting readouts to come. One will take place on Wednesday (Nov 8); once the bell rings to bring the trading action to a close, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will step up to announce the quarter’s findings.

It’s safe to say AMC investors have had a disappointing year, with the shares down by 69% since 2023 entered the frame. And according to Wedbush analyst Alicia Reece, the current share price offers a “balanced risk-reward profile.”

Ahead of the print, Reece reiterated a Neutral rating on AMC shares, although now that the APE share conversion and reverse-split are “absorbed into its share price,” the analyst lowers his price target from $19 to $11. This suggests the shares will remain rangebound for the foreseeable future. (To watch Reece’s track record, click here)

“This is still a premium multiple,” Reece goes on to say, “in spite of AMC’s heavy debt load and lack of dividend, giving some credit for its opportunity with its European circuit.” The new price target also represents a valuation “back within its pre-meme and pre-pandemic range.”

Talking of pre-pandemic times, Reece anticipates 2023 North American box office will end up 23% higher than 2022, amounting to 80% of pre-corona 2019 box office. Reece sees AMC at least keeping its 22% market share, although its vast network of premium large format screens could see it notching further gains. “Moviegoers are finicky with content these days, but we are seeing that they also increasingly opt for premium screens and a larger basket of high-margin concessions,” Reece further commented.

As such, her estimates for the quarter are all above Street levels. Reece is calling for Q3 revenue of $1.30 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $155 million and EPS of $(0.04), vs. the respective consensus figures of $1.23 billion, $126 million and $(0.28). Reece’s Q3 revenue and EBITDA estimates are roughly the same as those seen in 3Q19 and are based on the strength of the release slate in the quarter.

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where Reece’s take is one of the more optimistic ones. 3 other analysts join her on the fence but with the addition of 3 Sells, the stock only claims a Moderate Sell consensus rating. The average target stands at $9.69, implying the shares will post a decline of 13% in the months ahead. (See AMC stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

AMC Earnings: Here's What Wall Street Analysts Think of the Stock
