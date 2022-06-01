Amazon: Strong Enough to Make It Through Current Headwinds

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AMZN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon: Strong Enough to Make It Through Current Headwinds

In this article:
In this article:
AMZN

Ecommerce is currently faced with several headwinds. Not only have consumers’ spending habits shifted following the reopening of the economy and returning from online to offline, but the segment is also under pressure from broader macro developments such as high inflation and the prospect of a looming recession.

As consumers now have more options and spend more on travel and experiences, over the near term, JMP analyst Nicholas Jones expects “incremental discretionary dollars to shift more toward offline alternatives.” However, over the next couple of quarters, as consumer behavior normalizes in the post-pandemic world, Jones anticipates online will “continue gaining share from offline.”

In the meantime, the analyst believes Amazon (AMZN) has got what it takes to make it through this trying period.

“Though near-term e-commerce pressures will likely impact Amazon, we view it as well positioned to navigate inflationary headwinds and likely to show resilience through a potential recession,” Jones wrote.

Amazon – both the company and the stock – has been hit hard in 2022. Q1 earnings were a big disappointment as growth stuttered while the company reported its first quarterly loss since Q2 2015. The main culprits for the weak showing are well-known by now. Inflation pressurizing costs, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Omicron and rising fuel prices, amongst others.

While these near-term pressures are unlikely to completely abate for now, some are expected to moderate as the year progresses, and Jones thinks 2H22 will bring with it some improved conditions.

“More importantly,” the analyst went on to say, “given the ongoing longer-term shift of commerce from offline to online, we anticipate more leverage in 2023 and beyond.”

And if you think the growth runway for the ecommerce giant is capped by now, think again.

In The U.S., which is one of the “most mature” ecommerce markets, ecommerce sales reached $871 billion last year, representing 13.2% of all retail sales. By 2025, ecommerce sales are expected to reach $1.2 trillion and account for 15% of total U.S. retail sales. Jones reckons that in 2021, Amazon’s share of the market stood at 56%, but by 2025, expects this to increase to almost 58%.

As such, Jones launches coverage on AMZN stock with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating and $3,450 price target. What does this mean for investors? Potential upside of 42% from current levels. (To watch Jones’ track record, click here)

Overall, 38 Wall Street analysts have posted reviews on AMZN over the past three months, and barring one Hold and Sell, each, all the others are positive, providing the tech giant’s stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $3,603 and change, making room for one-year gains of 48%. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
In this article:
AMZN

Latest News Feed

VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI