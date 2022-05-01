Amazon Stock: Thank the Market for this Bargain

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos loses $13 billion in a matter of hours, you know it’s probably going to be a rough day for the company’s stakeholders. Don’t feel sorry for the multi-billionaire, though – he’ll be just fine. It’s the retail AMZN stockholders that we need to worry about.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) provides an e-commerce platform, facilitating the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions all around the world. I am bullish on the stock.

Looking at Amazon’s across-the-board disappointing first-quarter 2022 financial results, investors can easily construct a deeply bearish argument for AMZN stock. On the other hand, audacious contrarians can take the other side of that argument, if they dare.

Betting on Amazon usually isn’t a contrarian thing to do, but finally we’re starting to see some negative sentiment and there may be a buying opportunity here. ‘Cheap’ might not be the right word for it, but the stock is starting to look more reasonably priced than it has in a long time.

What Happened to AMZN Stock?

It was a sight you won’t see very often: AMZN stock was closed down 14% on April 29, the day following the company’s quarterly earnings release. All of a sudden, some analysts were scrambling to slash their price targets on this former Wall Street darling.

In one example, Susquehanna cut its price target on Amazon stock from $5,000 to $3,800. Meanwhile, Wedbush reduced its target on the stock from $3,950 to $3,500.

To be honest, Susquehanna’s $5,000 price target was overly ambitious, even before Amazon’s Q1 2022 results were released. After all, even a powerhouse like AMZN stock can’t just keep going up without taking a break.

So now, we finally have that correction and Amazon stock is trading at prices not seen since the summer of 2020. What’s going on, though? Don’t get me wrong – it’s nice to see Amazon’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio come down to a surprisingly reasonable 38.59. Still, an investigation into Amazon’s disappointing quarterly performance is warranted.

Susquehanna Financial Group analysts, led by Shyam Patel, summed up Amazon’s recent problems concisely, stating, “The inflation of wages and shipping costs have been pressuring Amazon’s profitability, and now the war in Ukraine has driven up fuel costs, adding another headwind.”

To those contributing factors, we could probably add the ongoing global supply-chain issues. When it’s more difficult for manufacturers to make their products, it’s harder for Amazon to profit from the sales of those products.

The rapid correction in AMZN’s valuation may have been overdue, as one piece of negative news could have toppled it at any given moment. So, let’s see just how unfortunate the data really was.

First Loss in a Long Time

A headline from The Wall Street Journal marked an unfortunate milestone for Amazon: Q1 of 2022 represents Amazon’s first quarterly earnings loss since 2015, believe it or not. That’s regrettable, but does it justify hammering AMZN stock down to $2,500?

To be perfectly frank, it just shows that investors have become spoiled by Amazon’s performance over the years. They can’t reasonably expect a company to knock it out of the park each and every quarter. There’s also some recency bias going on here, since Amazon and its stock have been on a tear since the onset of COVID-19.

Admittedly, the quarterly numbers didn’t look good overall. Amazon’s net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $116.4 billion, but the company’s net earnings loss of $3.8 billion represented a major letdown compared to Amazon’s net income of $8.1 billion from 2021’s first quarter.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy was practically forced to acknowledge what Susquehanna Financial Group’s analysts stated outright. “The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” Jassy admitted.

Those factors have also brought “unusual” results for Amazon, as well. For instance, the company’s operating cash flow decreased by a whopping 41% to $39.3 billion for the trailing 12 months. On top of all that, Amazon’s operating income slumped from $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021 to $3.7 billion in this year’s first quarter.

There’s no denying it: those are nasty results and it takes a strong stomach to buy AMZN stock in the face of such dire data points. Yet, Amazon is still an e-commerce giant and one bad quarter, by itself, shouldn’t sink the company.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, AMZN is a Strong Buy, based on 38 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell ratings. The average Amazon price target is $3,719.23, implying 49.63% upside potential.

The Takeaway

It’s interesting to witness Amazon finally reporting a quarterly earnings loss, after seven years of mostly impressive results. As they say, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

So, AMZN stock is falling and some analysts are slashing their price targets. If you’re not prepared to move in the opposite direction of the crowd, then feel free to stay on the sidelines. However, true contrarians ought to consider a long position in Amazon stock as one quarter of under-performance doesn’t mean that the company is destined to fail in the long run.

