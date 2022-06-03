tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AMZN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Share Split

Story Highlights

Amazon stock is starting to pick up momentum heading into its 20-to-1 stock split. With a waning consumer and plenty of inflationary headwinds, could Amazon stock prove too cheap ahead of its big day?

In this article:
In this article:
AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) stock took a huge hit on the chin amid the market sell-off as retail stocks slid over fears of a potential consumer recession. Undoubtedly, the “roaring 20s” seems to have ground to a slowdown, with some fearful that an economic downturn could cause even more pain in the sinking retail stocks.

Undoubtedly, the recent quarter Amazon dealt to investors was brutal. The company missed the mark and appeared to have overinvested in the face of a consumer slowdown.

After shedding more than 42% of its value from peak to trough, many may question the firm’s ability to grow under the Andy Jassy era. Jassy may be in the early innings of his tenure, but it has not been an impressive start for the man who took AWS to the next level. Whether or not ex-CEO Jeff Bezos is inclined to return to the helm, Amazon’s growth days are likely far from over.

Sure, the consumer hasn’t been as strong this earnings season. However, don’t group Amazon with other fallen FAANG stars like Netflix (NFLX) or Meta Platforms (FB), which are facing tremendous pressure on their business models. If anything, Amazon is navigating through temporary pressures that should subside once macro conditions normalize and consumers get ready to spend again.

Many consumers likely have balance sheets that are more swollen than they were before pandemic-era lockdowns. I’d look for consumers to put that money to work in discretionaries once confidence has a chance to improve, perhaps after the worst of inflation is over with.

As shares of the e-commerce behemoth heat up again, heading into its big 20-to-1 stock split scheduled for June 6, I remain incredibly bullish.

Likewise, on TipRanks, AMZN receives a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, indicating a high potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

Fallen FAANG Play Likeliest to Recover? My Pick Would Be Amazon Stock

Though stock splits generate no value, they could incentivize smaller retail investors to give the fallen FAANG stock a second look. In essence, the move could shine a bright light on the undervaluation of a company that’s still firing on all cylinders.

Amazon was the priciest FAANG stock heading into the brutal tech-focused market sell-off. Arguably, it still is, as it is trading near 60 times trailing earnings. That said, many of the headwinds facing the firm seem to be more transitory in nature. Most notably, the impact of inflation and labor pressures are not factors that will weigh down Amazon forever. Things could drastically improve on both fronts over coming quarters. There’s a chance that Amazon’s prominent profitability pressures may dissipate far quicker than expected.

Inflationary headwinds have proven difficult for any retailer to dodge and weave past. However, the overinvestment in excess capacity exacerbated Amazon’s margin woes for its latest quarter. The company can’t point the finger at the macro environment for such a fumble.

In any case, such overinvestment may be a part of its long-term plan to ramp up its “Buy with Prime” service for other retailers. The service aims to better compete with traditional logistics-service providers like FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS). Undoubtedly, such a service could grow to become yet another colossal segment for the firm.

Such investments aren’t likely to be appreciated by investors anytime soon. Rate hikes are fuelling demand for nearer-term profitability prospects and hurting firms investing heavily in forward-looking growth initiatives.

Longer-term investors have a lot to get excited about as management looks to navigate through harsher waters, even with the seemingly stretched price-to-earnings multiple and a waning consumer. As inflationary headwinds pass and consumer sentiment heals, Amazon stock could easily find itself right back to its all-time highs.

Indeed, the timely stock split may be the catalyst that gets investors excited again.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Has a Lot to Prove

Andy Jassy has some pretty big shoes to fill. Thus far, the stock price action suggests Jassy may not be able to fill them. Still, the horrific macro environment is mostly to blame for the meager performance over the past two years.

Despite recession fears and investor distaste for pricier stocks, don’t expect Amazon to steer too far away from its roots. The company has its foot on the gas and is willing to sacrifice some of its near-term margins to improve its longer-term fundamentals. The company is still very much in growth mode. Nonetheless, it could take another year for the firm to get its margins back on track. Of course, this is assuming rate hikes can stamp out inflation without triggering too severe a recession.

For now, Jassy deserves the benefit of the doubt as Amazon stock looks to bounce back from one of its worst plunges of the modern era.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, AMZN stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 38 analyst ratings, there are 36 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell recommendation.

The average Amazon price target is $3603.33, implying upside potential of 47.3%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $2,800.00 per share to a high of $4,250.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Amazon Stock

Though stock splits don’t create value, they can reignite interest and help investors rediscover value in a name that’s been neglected. As one of the fastest-growing FAANG companies, I’d argue that Amazon stock looks very interesting ahead of its massive 20-to-1 split. This is despite all the macro storm clouds.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Canaccord Genuity Tops Earnings Estimates; Shares Up 2.5%
Walmart Is Launching 4 New High-Tech Centers; Street Remains Positive
WMT
Square Teams Up with Apple for “Tap to Pay”
SQ
AAPL
Pfizer Will Exit GSK’s Consumer Health Business Haleon Upon Listing
PFE
Ford’s Stock Drives on Exciting Expansion Plan
F
Two New Suitors Line Up to Acquire Kohl’s
KSS
What Are Elon Musk’s Latest Moves Hinting At?
TSLA
Why Did Designer Brands Stock Drop Despite 4x EPS Growth?
DBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
KSS
LNTH
RH’s Weak Outlook Spooks Investors
RH
In this article:
AMZN

Latest News Feed

Canaccord Genuity Tops Earnings Estimates; Shares Up 2.5%
Walmart Is Launching 4 New High-Tech Centers; Street Remains Positive
WMT
Square Teams Up with Apple for “Tap to Pay”
SQ
AAPL
Pfizer Will Exit GSK’s Consumer Health Business Haleon Upon Listing
PFE
Ford’s Stock Drives on Exciting Expansion Plan
F
Two New Suitors Line Up to Acquire Kohl’s
KSS
What Are Elon Musk’s Latest Moves Hinting At?
TSLA
Why Did Designer Brands Stock Drop Despite 4x EPS Growth?
DBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
KSS
LNTH
RH’s Weak Outlook Spooks Investors
RH