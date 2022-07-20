‘Amazon Prime Day data points seem ok’: Baird analyst weighs in

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day shopping extravaganza has now been and gone and the verdicts on how it went are coming in.

“At first glance,” says Baird’s Colin Sebastian, “we believe Amazon Prime Day data points seem ok – not a blow out, but generally in-line with our growth expectations.”

With some consumers feeling the inflation heat, Sebastian is not surprised by the “strong interest” in the event, and believes shoppers were keen to snap up “discounted prices on general merchandise.”

Sebastian reckons Prime Day’s GMV (gross merchandise value) was in the mid-to-high single digits, which is roughly the same or even slightly better than 1H22’s growth.

The analyst has other takeaways from this year’s event and notes the pivot to services continues apace. Continuing the trend towards “higher-margin services revenues,” this year’s event once again showed 3P volumes “growing faster” than Amazon’s 1P online retail segment.

It also looks like Prime is widening its remit. Marking a departure from previous years, household essentials was one of this year’s top-selling categories. Sebastian thinks that by using the site to purchase more essentials, this might suggest Prime members are less likely to shop offline, especially considering the higher fuel prices. Orders under $20 gained share and amounted to ~40% of the total compared to just ~23% in 2021.

Sebastian also ponders the impact of the Prime membership price hikes. The percentage of shoppers who were Prime members for one year increased from 83% to 91%, despite Amazon increasing Prime Membership costs earlier this year. Furthermore, amongst the user demographic there was a shift of a few points towards those earning below $80,000 a year. “While not conclusive,” notes Sebastian, “this may suggest that there is less churn than feared from higher membership costs.”

All in all, the analyst sticks with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating and $145 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of 18% in a year’s time. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

Sebastian’s colleagues mostly appear to think his forecast is a conservative one; going by the $175.51 average target, the shares are expected to climb ~43% higher in the year ahead. That confident objective is mirrored in the ratings; one fencesitter aside, all 38 other analyst reviews are positive, providing the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

