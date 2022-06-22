tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AMZN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon: Concerns Are Already Baked Into the Stock, Says 5-Star Analyst

In this article:
In this article:
AMZN

Maybe in hindsight it was all inevitable. Stocks which were world beaters during the pandemic were bound to face a day of reckoning once normality resumed. Amazon (AMZN) was one of the Covid era’s biggest beneficiaries, as out of necessity, the internet shy finally moved online.

However, given very tough comps, the move back to the high street and the associated post-pandemic headwinds, the payback has been brutal. Nevertheless, it’s probably safe to say, most would not have foreseen the ecommerce giant’s shares losing 35% of their value over the first half of 2022.

However, despite the noticeable slowdown in ecommerce trends, Truist 5-star analyst Youssef Squali is not concerned, believing the company’s “strong fundamentals” remain intact.

In fact, Squali has a list of reasons why Amazon’s prospects are sound. These include: “1) sustainable leadership position (~40% share) in the US, amid a secularly growing ecommerce segment; 2) leadership position in cloud (30%+ share) with growth in the early innings still; 3) best-in-class customer experience with high NPS scores, 4) growing digital advertising footprint, making it the #3 player behind GOOGL (Buy) and META (Buy); 5) a massive logistics network for a speedy 1-2 day delivery, now being made available to off-Amazon merchants through a potentially powerful Buy with Prime.”

That’s not to say Amazon is completely out of the woods just yet. There are more tough comps to face in Q2, while cost pressures remain “elevated,” and the economy has been showing plenty of signs that is slowing down. Still, such concerns are already “baked into the current valuation,” while the ironing out of efficiency kinks continues, and the prospect of further growth for AWS and Advertising “bode well for profitability.”

To this end, Squali rates AMZN shares a Buy, along with a $175 price target. Should the figure be met, the shares will be changing hands for a 61% premium a year from now. (To watch Squali’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 1 Hold and Sell, each, are countered by 36 Buys, making the stock a Strong Buy amongst Wall Street’s analysts. The average price target is just a touch higher than Squali’s objective; at $178.56, the figure makes room for one-year gains of ~64%. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
In this article:
AMZN

Latest News Feed

Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
How Will Biden’s Attack on Cigarettes Impact Altria Group?
MO
PM
Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT