Alphabet Stock: The Bull Thesis Remains Intact, Says Scott Devitt

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alphabet Stock: The Bull Thesis Remains Intact, Says Scott Devitt
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alphabet Stock: The Bull Thesis Remains Intact, Says Scott Devitt

It’s safe to say investors were not very impressed with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest quarterly update. Shares were taking a bit of a beating at the commencement of Wednesday’s trading, a development that might seem surprising at first, considering the search giant beat expectations on both the top-and bottom-line in Q3.

Revenue climbed by 11.1% year-over-year to $76.79 billion, while beating the analysts’ forecast by $980 million. Likewise at the other end of the equation, EPS of $1.55 fared better than the $1.45 anticipated on the Street.

So far, so good, so where’s the problem?

Wedbush’s Scott Devitt, a 5-star analyst rated in the top 3% of the Street’s stock pros, pinpoints two issues that rankled with investors: “(1) uncertainty related to the trajectory of Cloud revenue growth following lackluster 3Q results, and (2) incrementally lower expectations for future margin expansion as 3Q operating margin was ~60bps below consensus.”

But do these issues merit the sharp drop seen in the post-earnings session? According to Devitt, not really. Regarding the first point, Alphabet is striving to keep pace with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the Cloud market. Although Cloud revenue experienced a 22.6% year-over-year increase, reaching $8.41 billion, it fell slightly short of consensus expectations of $8.64 billion.

That is a non-issue, says the 5-star analyst, who thinks owning Alphabet for its Cloud business is “like rooting for Michael Jordan to play baseball.” That is because the Cloud segment represents just ~11% of revenues and ~1% of operating income, compared to the main advertising business, which commands 78% of revenue and is “accelerating into 4Q, and beat 3Q expectations by more than enough to offset slower cloud growth.”

As for the second concern, operating income reached $21.34 billion (compared to $17.14 billion in the year-ago period), falling short of expectations by ~1.1%. However, leaving out non-recurring items of employee severance ($86 million), office restructuring costs ($16 million), and accelerated deprecation and rent ($207 million), Alphabet would have seen operating income reaching $21.65 billion, representing a 28.2% margin, thereby edging ahead of the Street’s call by 0.4%.

As such, Devitt thinks the downbeat reaction is unwarranted. “Our thesis remains intact,” he goes on to say, “and we continue to see a favorable setup for Alphabet with Y/Y operating margins rising and core advertising growth accelerating.”

Accordingly, Devitt reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on GOOGL shares along with a $160 price target, suggesting shares will climb 27% higher in the months ahead. (To watch Devitt’s track record, click here)

Devitt’s thesis gets plenty of support on Wall Street. GOOGL’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a mix of 29 Buys against 7 Holds. The analysts see shares delivering returns of 22% a year from now, given the average target stands at $153.42. (See Alphabet stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Warns about Ad Market Downturn
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Warns about Ad Market Downturn
4h ago
GOOG
META
Unusually active option classes on open October 26th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 26th
8h ago
F
AG
Notable open interest changes for October 26th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 26th
9h ago
WBD
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >