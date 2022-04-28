Alphabet: Still Worth the Bet? Yes, Says Analyst

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are down about 3% over the past five days, as the technology giant missed consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings fronts in the first quarter of 2022.

Alphabet’s revenues grew 23% year-over-year to $68 billion but analysts had projected revenues of $68.1 billion. The company reported earnings per share of $24.62 in the first quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of $25.96 per share.

The company’s Services segment saw revenues surge 20% year-over-year to $61.5 billion. Google’s advertising revenues came in at $54.6 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-over-year, and comprised 80.4% of its total revenues. However, the one thing that concerned analysts was the deceleration in the year-over-year growth rate in advertising revenues at YouTube.

However, Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, pointed out that this slowdown in growth reflected “lapping of the exceptional performance of direct response that we called out in the first quarter of 2021.”

Overall, GOOGL is upbeat about YouTube, and cited Nielsen data that states that in the United States, YouTube makes up more than “50% of ad-supported streaming watch time on connected TVs among people ages 18 and up, and over 35% of viewers in this group can’t be reached by any other ad-supported streaming service.”

What’s more, YouTube’s short-form videos, YouTube Shorts, have an average of 30 billion daily views, more than four times as compared to a year ago.

It is important here to note that GOOGL’s Other revenues rose 5% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, reflecting a “substantial growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues driven by subscriber growth in YouTube Music and Premium and YouTube TV.”

When it comes to the Google Cloud segment, its revenues surged 44% year-over-year to $5.8 billion, driven by the Google Cloud Platform’s growth in platform services and infrastructure. The company foresees a “sizable market opportunity” in the cloud platform and continues to invest aggressively in it.

Considering the optimistic outlook for GOOGL, Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black is bullish on the stock with a Buy rating, but reduced the price target from $3,150 to $2,900 to account for a lower operating income estimate in FY23. Black’s price target implies 24.6% upside potential.

Wall Street’s Take

Other Wall Street analysts are also bullish about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 unanimous Buys. The average GOOGL stock forecast is $3,329.61, implying 43.1% upside potential.

