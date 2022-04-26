tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

All Eyes on Amazon as it Reports Earnings on April 28

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is set to release its Q122 financial results on Thursday, April 28.

AMZN stock is supported by ongoing digital transformation, strong fundamentals, and financial stability. However, supply chain problems, rising labor costs, and inflationary pressures have continued to wreak havoc on the company’s bottom line.

Amazon announced mixed earnings in the fourth quarter. Topline growth of 9% year-over-year fell short of the $137.56 billion average projection. Earnings of $27.75, on the other hand, beat average estimates of $3.61 per share.

Let’s examine how the company is expected to fare in the first quarter of 2022.

Q1 Expectations

According to analysts, Amazon is expected to report adjusted earnings of $8.35 per share. The Q1 EPS estimates reflect a decrease of 47% in earnings from the year-ago quarter.

Website Traffic Reflects an Upward Trend

For an e-commerce firm like Amazon, total website visits are a good indicator of user involvement on Amazon’s platform. The company’s main website, amazon.com, focuses on the buying and selling of goods.

Therefore, we used TipRanks’ new Website Traffic Tool to learn more about Amazon’s performance ahead of the Q1 report.

We discovered through the tool that overall projected visits to Amazon’s core platform, amazon.com, increased in Q122. More precisely, we see that total visits to amazon.com increased by 9.6% sequentially to 9.4 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

Ahead of the Q1 earnings results, Monness analyst Brian White is upbeat about the company’s expansion across various verticals, namely “the e-commerce segment, AWS, digital media, advertising, Alexa”, among others. He also feels that Amazon’s business model will benefit from the push toward faster digital transformation.

However, the analyst told investors, “We expect antitrust investigations to carry on, the geopolitical environment is growing more dangerous by the day, and the impact of inflation remains a wildcard.”

As a result, White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $4,500 per share. This implies 54% upside potential from current levels.

The Street is optimistic about Amazon, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 35 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. At $4,100.26, the average AMZN price target suggests 40% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

AMZN stock appears to be a good choice, with a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion and gains of around 5% over the past three months, backed by double-digit upside potential, growing monthly visits, and bullish analyst commentary.

It’ll be interesting to see how the company does in the first quarter of 2022, given its long-term global supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 