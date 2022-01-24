Alibaba Stock: Look Out for Massive Growth Runway

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Alibaba Stock: Look Out for Massive Growth Runway

I am bullish on Alibaba (BABA) as it has tremendous competitive advantages, strong growth momentum and a lengthy growth runway, and the stock currently trades at an attractive valuation based on its multiples relative to its historical levels.

Alibaba, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is a multinational company that offers retail, ecommerce, technology, and Internet solutions to its customers.

The company was founded in April, 1999, and since then, it has become the world’s largest e-commerce brand. Its three main websites include Alibaba.com, Tmall, and Taobao.

Alibaba connects millions of consumers with businesses and merchants through its online platforms.

It operates in manufacturing, supplying, importing, and exporting capacities and has over 250,000 employees globally. Alibaba is also popular for its advanced cloud computing, AI technology, entertainment services, and online payment platforms.

Strengths

Alibaba has the strongest and one of the biggest clientele, supported by China’s population, which is more than any other country in the world.

The company’s global footprint is incomparable; in the year ended September, 2021, Alibaba’s total number of active users reached 1.24 billion.

It is also operational in several other countries, including Japan, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company has managed to build a strong rapport in growth markets of countries other than China.

Alibaba’s strong go-to-market strategies, backed by innovations, also gives this company an upper hand amongst its competitors.

Recent Results

According to the semi-annual reports from September 2021, Alibaba experienced a 32% year-over-year growth in its revenues, taking the total to $63,077 million.

The revenues from international commerce, in both retail and wholesale sectors, reached $4,701 million, which was a 41% year-over-year increase. The net income attributable to ordinary shareholders reached $7,839 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS and the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased by 15% year-over-year.

The adjusted EBIDTA margin for its commerce department was at 22%, while the EBIDTA margin for cloud computing was 2%. The non-GAAP net income for the six months ended in September 2021 was $11,169 million.

Valuation Metrics

BABA stock looks attractively priced here as it trades well below its historical averages on an EV/EBITDA ratio and normalized earnings per share basis.

Its enterprise EV/EBITDA ratio is 11.4x compared to its historical average of 20.3x and its normalized earnings per share ratio is 14.1x compared to its historical average of 26.2x. Analysts expect revenue to grow by ~18% in 2022, and EBITDA to be roughly flat year-over-year in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, BABA earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 20 Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. Additionally, the average Alibaba price target of $192.36 puts the upside potential at 62.8%.

Summary and Conclusions

Alibaba is a leading global technology giant that has commanding positions in e-commerce and artificial intelligence with numerous ventures in other industries, including financial technology. As a result, it has a massive growth runway.

On top of that, the stock looks extremely cheap here based on its valuation multiples relative to its history, and also trades at a large discount to its average price target, while Wall Street analysts are almost unanimously bullish on it.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure