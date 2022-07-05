tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BABA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Alibaba: Margins Might Surprise to the Upside in June Quarter, Says J.P. Morgan

In this article:
In this article:
BABA

With the year’s first half done and dusted, companies will now begin dialing in the latest quarter’s financial statements. Next month, Alibaba (BABA) will deliver its earnings report for first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (June quarter).

In recent times, the slowing demand amongst consumers, rising competition and the uncertain macro picture have all impacted Alibaba’s top-line. In fact, 4QF22 amounted to the slowest quarterly revenue growth since the Chinese ecommerce behemoth became a public entity in 2014.

That said, according to NBS, in May, nationwide online physical goods’ GMV (gross merchandise value) rose by 7% year-over-year, while Alibaba’s management also made some positive commentary regarding a y/y uptick in GMV during the 618 shopping festival.

As such, J.P. Morgan’s Alex Yao thinks some investors might be expecting “upside risk” to Alibaba’s CMR (customer management revenue) in the June quarter. On this front, however, Yao pours cold water on expectations.

“The core-core CMR revenue,” says the analyst, “may not have much room for positive surprise, due to order cancellations as a result of logistics network disruption (i.e. a temporary deviation between gross GMV growth and fulfilled GMV growth), which would negatively hurt Tmall’s commission revenue.”

That said, Yao thinks the good news might lie elsewhere. Along with the contracting top-line, Alibaba’s profit profile has taken a hit, given the company’s heavy investments. However, there might be some changes here which will favorably affect margins.  

For one, Yao notes this year’s advertising push for 618 was rather muted, while several media outlets have reported that the company has “downsized several business lines.”

“We believe these developments are in line with the management’s message to focus on managing healthy cashflow and improving efficiency in FY2023,” Yao commented. “Given management’s commitment to cost optimization, we think margins could offer room for positive surprise in coming quarters.”

As such, expecting a “gradual ecommerce recovery,” and turning “more positive” on Alibaba’s margin outlook, Yao has raised his price target for the stock from $130 to $140, suggesting shares have room for ~17% growth in the year ahead. Additionally, with BABA being one of Yao’s “top picks in the China Internet universe,” the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). (To watch Yao’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street supports Yao’s thesis. In fact, the average price target is more upbeat; at $159.72, the figure is expected to yield 12-month returns of ~33%. The stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See Alibaba stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for Chinese tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
In this article:
BABA

Latest News Feed

Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 5: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA