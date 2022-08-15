tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Airbnb Stock: CEO’s Confidence Supported by Record Profit

Story Highlights

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Airbnb might be a surprisingly recession-resilient business that won’t perform as poorly as some investors may think.

In 2022’s first half, Airbnb (ABNB) seemed like a business that was particularly vulnerable to rising inflation. However, Airbnb’s CEO remains optimistic despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and even investors’ concerns that the U.S. may be in a recession. Furthermore, there’s no shortage of financial data, including Airbnb’s profit growth, to quell the shareholders’ concerns. I am bullish on Airbnb stock.

Airbnb provides a platform for hosts to get paid to offer temporary lodging at their homes and for traveling guests to find hosts. The company already has had to deal with the onset of COVID-19, which certainly had a negative impact on travel activity. This isn’t just an assumption, as Airbnb lost 80% of its business in eight weeks when the pandemic struck.

COVID-19 is still an issue, no doubt, but the inflation headwind is likely top-of-mind for investors in 2022. Granted, annualized U.S. Consumer Price Index growth declined from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Nonetheless, inflation remains elevated, and this factor could conceivably inhibit Airbnb’s ability to generate profits.

There’s no need to panic-sell Airbnb stock, however, even with these concerns. Economic conditions will vary over time, but as we’ll discover, Airbnb has demonstrated its resilience with outstanding quarterly results.

Airbnb’s CEO Sees Company as Adaptable Even During a Recession

It’s undeniable that Airbnb must be under enormous pressure to deliver results when inflation and economic uncertainty are in the headlines. However, CEO Brian Chesky clearly isn’t too worried as he sees the company as well-positioned to ride out any recession. Economists can spend all day and night debating whether the U.S. is technically in a recession. One benchmark measure of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, and the U.S. has met that criterion.

On the other hand, July’s 3.5% unemployment rate doesn’t make the current conditions feel like a typical recession.

Nevertheless, Airbnb’s home-rental platform is, in Chesky’s words, “incredibly adaptable.” Indeed, the CEO’s argument in favor of Airbnb as recession-resistant holds weight. He contends, “Airbnb is a very affordable alternative to hotels for a lot of people. That’s why I think a lot of people are going to turn to Airbnb in this economic environment.”

This line of thinking makes perfect sense. Renters can make some extra cash during a recession if they have extra room in their homes. At the same time, travelers can bypass high hotel-stay rates simply by logging on to their Airbnb app.

Chesky also pointed out that Airbnb hasn’t “had to adjust our hiring plans.” This is a good sign during a year when so many businesses have laid off workers and/or implemented a hiring freeze. It’s yet another signal to prospective Airbnb investors that they’ll be involved with an exceptionally solid company.

An Analyst is Also Optimistic about Airbnb Stock

Now, you might object that Chesky isn’t an objective source of information. After all, it’s part of his job to be a hype man for Airbnb. Fair enough, but Chesky’s not the only person with an optimistic outlook on Airbnb’s future prospects. Indeed, Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly also seems to view the company as able to withstand a recession.

Kelly harkens back to the financial crisis of 2008-09 when Airbnb was a young business. You might assume that Airbnb lost practically all of its business during this stressful time. Yet, Kelly observes that Airbnb’s “booking grew with Room Nights.” Indeed, Room Nights still grew over 50% while most other businesses struggled. Although growth won’t be as strong since ABNB is much larger now, it does provide clues as to what to expect.

Furthermore, Kelly makes an excellent point about consumer behavior during recessionary conditions. “Most people in a recession comparison shop, right?” he asks, and there’s no doubt about that. Kelly concludes that we might expect recession-pressured shoppers to stick with what’s familiar and “go to Airbnb because they have such a strong brand name.”

With this in mind, Kelly adds that during the third quarter, Airbnb expects to report 49% EBITDA margins. That’s already impressive, but Kelly’s evidently bracing for expansion, forecasting Airbnb’s “margins expanding probably 50 to 100 basis points next year.”

Both Kelly and Chesky have access to plenty of data points if they need to back up their confidence in Airbnb. The company’s Q2 2022 revenue grew 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, and Airbnb just recorded its most profitable Q2 ever with $379 million in net income.

Looking at it from a different angle, Airbnb earned $0.56 per share in the second quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.45 per share.

There was also this tidbit in the earnings press release: Airbnb announced a $2 billion share repurchase program. This, according to the company, is indicative of Airbnb’s confidence in its “long-term growth and profitability.”

What is the Target Price for ABNB Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, ABNB has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 17 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Airbnb price target is $134.43, implying 6.7% upside potential.

Conclusion: Investors Might Want to Consider ABNB Stock

Airbnb didn’t have to alter its hiring plans. The company intends to buy back its own shares. Plus, Airbnb just reported impressive top and bottom-line financial results. In addition, the optimism of Airbnb’s CEO is actually based on hard data and reasonable forecasts. Chesky isn’t just a pitchman; he’s leading Airbnb through America’s economic challenges. Knowing this, traders might consider holding a few shares of Airbnb stock as an unexpected recession-resistant investment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
Market NewsAirbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
12d ago
ABNB
Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
ABNB
Airbnb Q2: Website Traffic Hints at a Strong Show
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
Market NewsAirbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
12d ago
ABNB
Press ReleasesAirbnb Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
13d ago
ABNB
Airbnb Q2: Website Traffic Hints at a Strong Show
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirbnb Q2: Website Traffic Hints at a Strong Show
14d ago
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
ironSource Stock Up 14% after AppLovin News – Here’s Why
U
IS
Li Auto Stock Falling on Disappointing Q2 Revenues; Nio Stock Falling in Turn
LI
NIO
George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
F
TSLA
Bourne Leisure family that owned Butlin’s offers £300m to Blackstone
BX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
ME
ZI
Smooth sailing for shipping giant Clarkson with solid interim results
This Top Insider is Bulking up on Radius Health Stock
RDUS
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
MTDR
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >