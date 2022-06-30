tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ABNB
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Airbnb: Could a Recession Take Air Out of the Stock?

Story Highlights

Airbnb is a high-tech stays and experiences platform that’s been in free fall for quite some time. Though demand could recover into summer, a slow and steady tumble into a winter recession could weigh heavily on discretionary firms like Airbnb.

In this article:
In this article:
ABNB

Shares of popular alternative accommodations platform Airbnb (ABNB) have already seen its stock deflate in price, plunging around 55% from its peak hit just last year. From COVID pandemic headwinds to fears of an economic downturn, the travel industry cannot seem to catch any break.

With a Federal Reserve raising rates to curb inflation, prospective travelers may find they’re short of discretionary income in the second half of 2022. Inflation has already weighed heavily on consumer wallets. As prices continue to rise while employment takes a few steps back, travel demand could be in for a milder repeat of the downturn experienced in 2020.

Further, the pandemic is still ongoing, with new variants that could strike as soon as autumn. Though booster shots and oral treatments could prevent another horrific lockdown in America, investors should be ready for anything. Indeed, the last two and a half years have been incredibly humbling for investors and analysts.

Though Airbnb stock seems cheap, COVID risks, I believe, are still discounted as the economy opens its doors even wider for the summer travel season. The summertime could be prosperous for travelers who have not met their pent-up travel demand since the pandemic began. Prices for a wide range of travel hotspots have been soaring, thanks in part to higher inflation, but mainly due to demand which could stay hot.

Looking ahead, Airbnb may enjoy a nice boost from robust demand for homestays and vacation rentals. That said, the winter that follows could weigh heavily, especially if evidence of a recession were to grow.

Now, Airbnb is a great company with an enviable lead in alternative accommodations. That said, the stock still trades at a lofty multiple, leaving it vulnerable as the market seeks to punish high-multiple tech stocks and economically-sensitive firms.

For Airbnb stock, such a punishment could act as a one-two punch to the chin. For now, I am bearish on ABNB stock, given rising recession risks.

On TipRanks, ABNB scores a 3 out of 10 on the Smart Score spectrum. This indicates a potential for the stock to underperform the broader market.

Travel Demand Stays Robust, But Storm Clouds are Approaching

Many think a recession is inevitable at this juncture, but it isn’t. An economic slowdown could be in the cards if the Fed can accomplish its mission. In any case, Airbnb may have to brace itself as consumers become less willing to splurge.

In the latest quarter, gross bookings of $17.2 billion were in line with analyst estimates. There was evidence of broadening recovery in travel. And although the summer could bring forth even more relief for Airbnb, it’s worth noting that recent upbeat trends could reverse very quickly if consumer resilience fades, paving the way for a potential negative surprise in the second half.

Despite the gloomy recession talk, we’ve heard a lot of upbeat chatter about the state of the consumer. They’re still sitting on considerable savings, and job postings are surging. Indeed, it seems like the consumer is ready to spend, with employment staying robust.

However, as inflation creeps higher, savings accounts could erode quicker. Further, there have been many layoffs and hiring pauses in the tech sector. The second-half road certainly seems bumpier for the consumer. And it will be interesting to see how discretionary firms’ earnings hold up, as their shares sell off in anticipation of a waning economy.

Airbnb Stock: How Will it Fare as the Economy Slows?

Airbnb may be a discretionary firm, but with a wider range of stay options, it may have what it takes to hold its own compared to the big hotels. The company offers a greater number of value-conscious options that may be in greater demand as budget-constrained travelers look to meet up pent-up demand for travel despite fading economic conditions. In that regard, I view Airbnb as a better play than traditional hotel firms, which aren’t as price flexible.

Now, that doesn’t mean Airbnb is immune to further downside in the face of a recession. Rather, I think Airbnb could be quicker to rebound than its more traditional rivals come the next expansionary cycle.

Though I view the alternative accommodation industry as more favorable than hotels in the face of a recession, the valuation of Airbnb stock doesn’t seem to offer much of a margin of safety.

At writing, ABNB stock trades at 9.4 times sales and 80.4 times trailing earnings. That’s cheap historically speaking, but given recession storm clouds approaching, I’d argue the stock has a lot of room to fall before it’s considered a great value.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, ABNB stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 30 analyst ratings, there are 12 Buy recommendations, 17 Hold recommendations, and one Sell recommendation.

The average Airbnb price target is $168.07, implying an upside of 78.93%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $95 per share to a high of $250 per share.

The Bottom Line on Airbnb Stock

For Airbnb, many exciting long-term tailwinds are still in play. Most notably, millennial demand for experiences over materialistic goods.

As strong as consumers are today, it’s hard to imagine their purchasing power will hold up after another few quarters of this rampant inflation. Add the economic slowdown into the equation, and Airbnb stock still seems a tad pricy compared to the risks one will have to bear.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did General Mills Hit a New Yearly High?
GIS
Apple, Google Asked Not to Cha-Cha-Cha with TikTok
AAPL
Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks Over 23%; Here’s Why
BBBY
Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT
In this article:
ABNB

Latest News Feed

Why Did General Mills Hit a New Yearly High?
GIS
Apple, Google Asked Not to Cha-Cha-Cha with TikTok
AAPL
Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks Over 23%; Here’s Why
BBBY
Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT