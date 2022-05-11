After Upstart’s Plunge, What’s in Store for Affirm Stock?

Shares of the Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) closed over 56% lower on Tuesday after the AI-based lending platform cut its full-year outlook.

Upstart now expects to report revenues of $1.25 billion in 2022, down from its previous guidance of $1.4 billion. Further, it lowered the adjusted EBITDA margin to 15% from 17%. Management warned that rising interest rates are impacting originations while consumer delinquencies remain a challenge.

Upstart’s guidance cut weighed on the shares of other fintech companies, including Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), which closed 11.7% lower.

Notably, AFRM stock is already under fire and has witnessed significant selling in the recent past. Including yesterday’s decline, AFRM stock is now down about 82% year-to-date.

A consistent decline in Affirm’s revenue yield (revenue as a percentage of GMV) has negatively impacted its stock price. Moreover, sector-wide challenges, including higher interest rates, inflation, and credit risk, further remained a drag.

Affirm will announce its Q3 financials on May 12, and Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded AFRM stock to Sell from Hold. Caintic stated that Upstart’s earnings highlighted concerns about higher funding costs for fintechs and their inability to access the capital market.

Further, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has set his outlook lower for AFRM following disappointing quarterly performance, and outlook from Internet commerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).

According to TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from Semrush, visits to Affirm’s site have grown exponentially. Total estimated Q3 visits to its website, on all devices, are up 1497.99%. Based on that data, we could guess that Affirm performed a steady stream of transactions during Q3.

Rising interest rates, credit risk, slowdown in e-commerce growth, and uncertain regulatory environment remain a drag. Further, the sector-wide valuation compression limits the upside.

However, Affirm’s rapid network expansion, growing merchants and consumer base, and partnership with Amazon will likely support growth.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about AFRM stock. Its Moderate Buy consensus rating reflects six Buy, four Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Further, due to the massive drop in its share price, UPST’s average price target of $57.25 indicates 203.2% upside potential to current levels.

