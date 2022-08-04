tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

After Gaining 9% on Wednesday, PayPal Stock Could Go Up Another 37%, Says Analyst

PayPal (PYPL) reported its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings on Tuesday evening — and on Wednesday, the crowd went wild. On a good day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq rising 2.6%, PayPal shares blew past the competition and closed the day up 9%. So what did investors like about PayPal’s Q2 report?

What wasn’t to like?

Sales grew 9% to $6.8 billion, edging out consensus sales targets. GAAP results showed a loss for the quarter ($0.29 per share). But pro forma profits were a strong $0.93 per share, ahead of analyst forecasts for $0.86. Free cash flow grew 22% year over year to $1.3 billion. 

Commenting on the results, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette observed that “adjusted” operating profit margins came in higher than Wall Street had been expecting at 19.1%, helping PayPal to beat earnings for the quarter. Faucette seemed especially impressed by PayPal’s “demonstrably faster-than-eComm growth for PayPal-branded transactions” — albeit outgrowing the e-commerce industry wasn’t too tough a feat last quarter, given that “underlying ecommerce growth [for everyone else was roughly] flat.” He also noted that Venmo revenue grew more than 50% in the quarter, and that Braintree grew 44%.

Granted, in contrast to the fantastic Q2 results, PayPal’s forward guidance was a bit mixed. Management said revenues in Q3, for example, will come in below analyst predictions at $6.8 billion again, and adjusted earnings will miss Wall Street’s target by about $0.02 at $0.95 per share.

The good news is that by year end, PayPal sees adjusted earnings making up the difference — about $3.92 per share for the year, which would be ahead of analysts’ forecast $3.85. (When calculated according to GAAP, PayPal thinks earnings will be about $1.57 per share). The bad news is that PayPal is only looking for revenues to come in at about $27.8 billion this year, a bit below Wall Street’s hoped-for $28.2 billion.

Give credit to PayPal, however, for taking swift action to allay any investor disappointment at that revenue guidance. Concurrent with its earnings release, PayPal announced plans to spend $15 billion buying back its own stock.

On top of that, PayPal said it has plans in place to cut its operating costs by some $900 million through the end of this year. Faucette notes that when you combine these costs cuts with “additional initiatives,” and annualize the savings, this could save PayPal as much as $1.3 billion in costs in 2023.

And now here’s the really interesting part: Crunching the numbers, Faucette observes that $1.3 billion in cost savings have the potential to add as much as 470 basis points worth of operating profit margin to PayPal’s earnings. That’s a huge potential boost to profit. Granted, Faucette thinks the company’s continued investments in “focus areas of checkout, digital wallets, and Braintree will remain a priority,” preventing PayPal from reaping quite all of those savings. But the analyst still thinks PayPal will be able to boost its profit margins by at least 50 basis points even despite making the necessary investments.

This, says Faucette, implies that operating margins could rise as high as 20.4% by year end, delivering as much as $3.93 per share in adjusted profit this year — and justifying an “overweight” rating for PayPal stock, and a $134 price target. Investors stand to score a 37% gain, should Faucette’s thesis go according to plan in the year ahead. (To watch Faucette’s track record, click here)

Overall, PYPL holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus view, based on 21 Buys and 8 Holds. The stock’s $119.29 average price target indicates room for about 23% upside from the current share price of $96.62. (See PYPL stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Market NewsPayPal Soars More Than 11% on Splendid Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
1d ago
PYPL
PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PYPL
Here’s Why PayPal Jumped More Than 12% on Wednesday
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Market NewsPayPal Soars More Than 11% on Splendid Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
1d ago
PYPL
Press ReleasesPayPal Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
2d ago
PYPL
Market NewsHere’s Why PayPal Jumped More Than 12% on Wednesday
7d ago
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy
REI
Occidental Petroleum Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Buffett’s Bet Paid Off
OXY
More Market News >