After Falling 36%, is Magna International a Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MGA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

After Falling 36%, is Magna International a Buy?

Story Highlights

Are recession fears priced in for Magna International, as its stock sits 36% off its all-time high? Taking a look at its valuation and Wall Street’s consensus rating may help answer that question.

In this article:
In this article:
MGA

Magna International (TSE: MG) (MGA) is a mobility technology company that supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles.

Like most companies, Magna’s stock is well off its highs. However, does this mean that the stock is undervalued?

Measuring Efficiency

Magna International needs to hold onto a lot of inventory in order to keep the business running. Therefore, the speed at which a company can move inventory and convert it into cash is very important in predicting its success.

To measure its efficiency, I will use the cash conversion cycle, which shows how many days it takes for the company to convert its inventory into cash. The lower the number, the better. It is calculated as follows:

CCC = Days Inventory Outstanding + Days Sales Outstanding – Days Payables Outstanding

Magna International’s cash conversion cycle is 39 days, meaning it takes the company 39 days for it to convert its inventory into cash. In the past decade, this number has trended upwards, indicating that the company’s efficiency has deteriorated. In the last 10 years, its low point was 28 days in Fiscal 2012, and its high point is the current 39 days.

Valuation

To value Magna International, I will use a single-stage DCF model because its free cash flows are volatile and difficult to predict.

For the terminal growth rate (the rate at which the company can be expected to grow at forever), I will use the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield as a proxy for expected long-term GDP growth. The 30-year yield is currently sitting around 2.96%, meaning the below valuation uses that number as the company’s expected long-term growth rate.

For Magna International, my calculation is as follows:

Fair Value = Average FCF per share / (Discount Rate – Terminal Growth) US$90.27 = US$6.17 / (0.098 – 0.0296)

As a result, I estimate that the fair value of Magna International is approximately US$90.27 under current market conditions, which translates to about C$115.55.

Risks

The main risk to the share price at the moment is recession fears, which are caused by high inflation. Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates too high and slow the economy too much.

Although Magna would be impacted by a recession, the business will survive as it has done so in the past during other recessions. In addition, the current valuation provides a margin of safety for investors who may be thinking about adding Magna to their portfolios.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Magna has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Magna International price target of C$94.28 implies 19.5% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of C$68 per share to a high of C$115.17 per share.

Final Thoughts

Magna International has declined about 36% from its high in 2021. As a result, the company is now in undervalued territory based on a discounted cash flow valuation. In addition, Magna also has the backing of Wall Street analysts who see almost 20% upside potential.

However, investors should be aware that the stock could still go lower, especially if companies continue to miss on earnings and forward guidance.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Legends of Wall Street: Cathie Wood
ZM
COIN
What Does This Insider’s Action Mean for Antero Resources, Antero Midstream?
AM
AR
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26
M
NDX
What Do Safety Lapses Mean for Abbott Stock?
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?
AN
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY
In this article:
MGA

Latest News Feed

Legends of Wall Street: Cathie Wood
ZM
COIN
What Does This Insider’s Action Mean for Antero Resources, Antero Midstream?
AM
AR
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26
M
NDX
What Do Safety Lapses Mean for Abbott Stock?
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?
AN
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY