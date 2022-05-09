tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

After a 54% Decline, What’s Ahead for Opendoor Stock?

Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising mortgage rates and concerns around the affordability of homes, remain a drag on internet-based real estate marketplaces, including Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).

Due to the macro headwinds, OPEN stock has declined about 54% so far in 2022. Further, it is down about 65% over the past year. 

Now What?

OPEN stock has corrected significantly. However, it continues to deliver impressive financial numbers. The company recently delivered exceptional Q1 results, while management remains confident that growth will likely sustain throughout the year. 

For context, Opendoor’s Q1 top line surged 590% year-over-year, driven by an increase in the number of homes sold. Further, it delivered positive net income, which is encouraging, and its contribution margin showed an improvement on a sequential basis (6.4% in Q1 compared to 4% in Q4). 

Opendoor’s management expects Q2 revenues to be in the range of $4.1-$4.3 billion, with the midpoint representing year-over-year growth of 254%. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow at a breakneck pace (the midpoint of the guidance range of $170-$190 million implies 604% year-over-year growth).

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller reiterated his Buy recommendation on Opendoor stock following the Q1 financial results. Fuller expects OPEN to benefit from the growing addressable market and sees a further expansion in market share as Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) exits the iBuyer market. Further, OPEN’s transition towards profits supports his bullish view. 

Fuller sees more than 100% upside (price target of $15 implies 123% upside from current levels) in OPEN stock. However, he is concerned about the durability of margins in a weaker housing market environment.

Bottom Line

While rising interest rates and affordability pose challenges, Opendoor’s solid outlook instills confidence. Further, management remains upbeat and expects the momentum in its business to sustain through the rest of 2022. Additionally, its focus on structural price and cost improvements, and short duration sale-ready inventory, position it well to defend margins and remain afloat amid challenges.

OPEN stock has received four Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Opendoor price target of $13.86 implies 106.6% upside potential from current levels.  

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure