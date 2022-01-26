Advanced Micro Devices: Still Not Cheap Enough

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Advanced Micro Devices: Still Not Cheap Enough

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is an international semiconductor leader whose products can be divided into two parts.

The first contains its x86 microprocessors, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services. The other includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

The ongoing semiconductor shortage is enduring while the company’s overall technological advancements have enabled it to vigorously compete with its industry peers. Hence, AMD is experiencing great demand for its chips these days.

AMD’s stock impressively rallied from just around $2 in 2015 to around $164 back during its 52-weak highs in November. Shares have corrected substantially following the correction tech stocks are undergoing.

On the one hand, AMD is well positioned to keep growing its revenues and free cash flow. On the other, even following the recent correction, the stock seems to have exhaustively priced in this potential at its current levels. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock.

Free Cash Flow Growth Potential

AMD’s free cash flow generation is a key factor to growing the business, and as an extension, enriching shareholder returns. The company seems to be well-positioned in the current macro-environment to expand its free cash flow greatly as demand for chips remains sky-high.

For context, AMD generated a free cash flow of $764 million on revenues of $4.3 billion during Q3 2021. To demonstrate the positive momentum, AMD is currently enjoying, the third quarter’s free cash flow alone was about 176% larger than the total free cash flow AMD produced in FY 2020.

AMD is now focused on accelerating the production of its next-generation AMD instinct accelerators – -an open-sourced ROCm software — which will aid data center GPU sales expansion in the short term.

Enterprise revenues are also likely to be a more significant segment for AMD going forward, considering that the company is enjoying robust momentum in this area as well.

I wouldn’t be surprised if AMD’s free cash flow margin keeps expanding in the medium term, powered both by the current semiconductor environment and the ever-expanding potency in GPU end-market pricing.

If you have been looking to buy one, you are likely well-aware that prices for high-end graphics cards like AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia’s (NVDA) Geforce RTX 30 series have skyrocketed over the past two years, further powered by cryptocurrency miners and the growing number of gamers.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Advanced Micro Devices has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 15 Buys and nine Holds assigned in the past three months. At $146.89, the average Advanced Micro Devices price target implies 32.2% upside potential.

Conclusion

While the current market semiconductor environment could sustain a euphoria in AMD’s financials, the stock appears to have fully priced a strong earnings growth, even after the recent correction. The company is expected to deliver EPS of around $2.65 for the year, which implies a P/E of 41.9.

Even if the bottom line were to continue growing by a double-digit rate through the next three to five years, this is an extreme multiple for the semiconductor industry.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure