tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ADBE
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Adobe Q2 Preview: What Do Website Visits Indicate?

Story Highlights

Adobe’s website traffic data shows signs of growth, which indicates strong results in the fiscal second quarter. Also, analysts see significant upside potential at the current levels.

In this article:
In this article:
ADBE

The global diversified software company (NYSE: ADBE) will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 tomorrow, June 16, after the market close. The company offers digital marketing and media solutions.

With a market capitalization of $175.21 billion and strong sector performance, Adobe has emerged triumphant in the software market. A strong focus on the Digital Media business and Adobe Experience Cloud are expected to aid Adobe’s results. 

In the last quarter, Adobe posted better-than-expected results driven by strong growth in revenues, which represented a 17% year-over-year rise in Digital Media segment revenues, a 20% jump in revenues in the Digital Experience segment, and a 22% surge in Digital Experience subscription revenues.  

Therefore, prior to the fiscal Q2 2022 earnings release, with the help of TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, we can see how the company might have performed in Q2. This new tool measures and analyzes a company’s website visits over a particular time period. 

Increased visits to the website indicate more demand for the company’s products and services.

Website Visit Stats Reflect an Upward Trend 

Using the website traffic tool, an uptrend was identified. In Q2 2022, total visits to adobe.com showed an increasing trend, representing a 6.42% jump from the prior-year quarter and an 8.24% rise on a sequential basis.

This reflects the rising popularity of the company’s products focused on advertising, publishing, and visual media. Solid adoption of Adobe’s various platforms such as Creative Cloud Express, Acrobat, and Adobe Sign, along with the wide acceptance of Adobe Experience Manager, is likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. 

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.30 per share on net revenue of $4.34 billion. Moreover, Adobe anticipates double-digit revenue growth across all its units. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate is pegged at earnings of $3.31 per share on total revenues of $4.35 billion. 

However, amid ongoing issues between Russia and Ukraine, Adobe ceased all new sales of Adobe products and services in Russia and Belarus. Consequently, the brunt of the expected ARR reduction of $87 million and revenue impact of $75 million in Fiscal 2022 is likely to be reflected in the second-quarter results as well. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Despite the recent sell-off in the tech sector, Wall Street analysts seem bullish on the ADBE stock ahead of its Q2 print. 

Recently, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating on Adobe but reduced the price target to $530 (42.93% upside potential) from $600. 

Moskowitz commented, “Despite a higher level of macro uncertainty, our ADBE checks surprisingly were somewhat better this quarter, and we are expecting the company to report solid upside to our/Street estimates.” 

“More broadly, we believe ADBE is very well positioned to benefit from digital transformation with its highly comprehensive end-to-end offering that differentiates it from competitors and should enable it to drive more holistic sales across its clouds,” the analyst added. 

The five-star analyst considers the company’s risk/reward favorable at the current level. 

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and five Holds. The average Adobe price target of $549.04 implies 48.06% upside potential. Meanwhile, shares have lost more than 32% over the past year. 

On top of this, Adobe scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.   

Concluding Remarks 

The increase in website traffic indicates the wide acceptance and rising popularity of Adobe’s creative solutions, including industry-leading products such as Illustrator and Photoshop. This, in turn, is expected to attract more users, aiding revenue growth in the upcoming quarter.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK
What Do Insider Buys Indicate for MGM Resorts?
MGM
Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% of Jobs
BTC
ETH
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH
In this article:
ADBE

Latest News Feed

Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK
What Do Insider Buys Indicate for MGM Resorts?
MGM
Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% of Jobs
BTC
ETH
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH