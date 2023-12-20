AAPL, AMD, or AMZN: Which “Strong Buy” Tech Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AAPL, AMD, or AMZN: Which “Strong Buy” Tech Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AAPL, AMD, or AMZN: Which “Strong Buy” Tech Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside?

Despite the ongoing macro uncertainty, several tech stocks had a strong run this year due to generative artificial intelligence (AI)-related tailwinds, expectations of interest rate cuts, and company-specific strengths. However, many investors wonder if there is more room to run. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) against each other to pick the most attractive tech stock as per Wall Street analysts.  

Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple reported better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter (September quarter) last month despite its overall revenue declining for the fourth consecutive quarter. Consumer spending on big-ticket discretionary items, like Apple’s products, has been hit by macro pressures. In the September quarter, the company’s overall revenue declined 1% to $89.5 billion, as higher iPhone sales and Services revenue were offset by a decline in Mac and iPad sales.

Aside from macro pressures, there are also concerns about the impact of China’s iPhone ban across government agencies and the loss of a patent infringement suit related to Apple Watch. Nonetheless, most Wall Street analysts have a bullish long-term sentiment about Apple.     

Is Apple Stock a Good Buy Now?

On December 14, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik reiterated a Buy rating on AAPL stock with a price target of $230. The analyst expects earnings growth of 14% and free cash flow growth of 11% in 2014, fueled by continued gross margin expansion.

Malik contends that bears on the stock are missing Apple’s structural gross margin improvement, which is driven by iPhone premiumization, acceleration in Services revenue, and the favorable impact of silicon insourcing. The analyst expects these trends to continue in 2024 and sees AI phones and Vision Pro adoption as potential upside catalysts.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 24 Buys and eight Holds. The AAPL average price target of $202.40 implies 2.8% upside potential. Shares have advanced over 51% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD)

While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has grabbed the limelight this year due to the tremendous demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) in building and training generative AI models, AMD is gearing up to catch up.

The company expects its recently launched MI300 series to compete with Nvidia’s AI processors. AMD estimates its GPU revenue to surpass $2 billion in 2024. The company’s 2024 revenue is also expected to gain from a recovery in the demand for its products catering to the PC market.

What is the Price Target of AMD?

Last week, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya upgraded AMD stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target to $165 from $135. The analyst explained that his previous concerns about Embedded (FPGA) and Gaming (consoles) corrections have now “generally materialized,” with rapidly growing opportunities in data center GPUs/accelerators indicating upside to medium-term sales outlook.

While the analyst continues to view Nvidia as his top compute and AI pick, he believes that AI or generative AI is a multi-year phenomenon and presents opportunities for many chip companies. He thinks that AMD is well-positioned to gain an incremental share of the hugely profitable $100 billion-plus accelerator market while continuing to advance in the server CPU market.

With 26 Buys and eight Holds, Advanced Micro Devices stock earns Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares have rallied more than 116% year-to-date. At $132.41, the AMD average price target implies a possible downside of 5.5% from current levels.

Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon shares have jumped 83% so far this year, reflecting the e-commerce and cloud computing giant’s strong execution and improved profitability due to cost reduction measures. In particular, the company’s third-quarter revenue grew 13%, driven by strength in the retail segment and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.  

The momentum in Amazon’s retail business is expected to continue in the crucial holiday quarter. Also, the company’s AWS segment is well-positioned to gain from its investments in generative AI. Further, Amazon’s advertising business, which grew 25% in Q3 2023, is being considered as one of the key growth drivers for the company.

Is Amazon a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Monday, Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised his price target from $165 to $180. The analyst called AMZN his mega-cap pick for 2024, followed by social media behemoth Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and search engine giant Google’s parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Kulkarni stated that Amazon is the only mega-cap stock for which he expects an accelerating top line and expanding operating margin in 2024. He believes that the Street’s consensus estimate continues to underestimate the potential acceleration in Amazon’s 2024 and 2025 free cash flow. He expects the company’s FCF to benefit from improving fundamentals and declining capital expenditure.

Amazon scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 42 unanimous Buys. The average price target of $178.66 implies about 15.6% upside potential.

Conclusion

Analysts are bullish on all three tech stocks discussed here based on their solid fundamentals, strong execution, and attractive long-term growth potential. That said, they see a higher upside in Amazon than the other two stocks, supported by the strength in its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses and the rapidly growing ad revenues.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
AAPL, AMD, or AMZN: Which “Strong Buy” Tech Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >