A Cautionary Tale of Lululemon Athletica’s Transition From Growth to Value

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

A Cautionary Tale of Lululemon Athletica’s Transition From Growth to Value

Story Highlights

The high-end athletic apparel company is attributing its more conservative guidance to weaker consumer spending. However, in the bigger picture, its transition from a growth to a value stock is likely weighing on the stock.

A Cautionary Tale of Lululemon Athletica’s Transition From Growth to Value

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shareholders clearly feel uneasy with the company’s recent performance. Each quarter shows more signs of transitioning from a growth stock to a potential value play. Shares dropped by double digits after Q4 earnings, as the company provided a very conservative outlook for both FY2025 and Q1, citing weaker consumer spending as the main culprit. While this is definitely a situation worth considering, I believe investors need to distinguish between excessive caution and a real slowdown in demand for Lululemon’s products.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) price history since the start of 2025

Right now, it seems the market is valuing Lululemon more for its value than its growth, with growth rates reaching maturity. If Lululemon can grow from a smaller base, it could look more impressive, or at least the valuations could seem more attractive. However, I don’t think this will happen quickly, so for now, I’m staying neutral on LULU stock. At a push, I am bearish, given the confluence of factors affecting the stock.

LULU’s Sluggish Growth and Conservative Guidance Raises Concern

Although Lululemon has lost nearly a quarter of its value so far in 2025, most of this decline isn’t due to its recent performance. The concern mainly comes from the softer guidance for FY2025. Lululemon posted a beat across the board in Q4 despite somewhat weak comp sales, which grew by 3% year-over-year. This was partly offset by a 60.4% increase in gross margins, which grew by 100 basis points. For the year, Lululemon reported revenues of $10.6 billion in 2024, up from $9.6 billion in 2023, marking an annual growth of 10.4%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) estimated and reported earnings history

However, the FY2025 guidance suggests revenues will hit $11 billion, indicating a slowdown in growth to about 5.6%, nearly half of the 10% growth seen the previous year. Along with this slower top-line growth, the company also expects gross margins to decline by another 0.6% in FY2025. For Q1, the guidance is for a 6-7% year-over-year revenue increase, which also seems pretty conservative.

It’s also worth mentioning that Q4 guidance had already been raised in January, and analysts had sounded pretty optimistic, expecting that Lululemon might still have some room to raise Q1 guidance further after the holiday season–to no avail.

Why is LULU Struggling?

Given that the projections for FY2025 and Q1 were clearly below expectations, the key question in the investment thesis is whether LULU’s weakness lies with the broader economic environment or something specific to Lululemon.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) vs. S&P 500 (SPY)

While Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan emphasized that consumer spending in the U.S. is still strong, noting that half of all Americans are spending even more than they did a year ago, the difference is likely that they’re spending on different things.

So, I don’t necessarily see overall consumer spending pointing to an impending recession. Instead, Americans seem to be forced to buy more affordable items or focus on essentials like groceries. This is evident because not only has Lululemon blamed weak consumer spending for its soft guidance, but other apparel giants, like Nike (NKE), are saying the same thing.

In reality, what’s more likely is that consumers who once bought three pairs of Lululemon yoga pants are now opting for just two.

Why Lululemon’s Tariff Risk Is Overblown (For Now)

Continuing with the macro environment, it’s worth noting that some retailers and apparel makers have adopted more conservative guidance due to concerns about tariffs impacting their margins.

However, Lululemon isn’t as exposed to these tariffs as other companies because of where it manufactures its products. Unlike others, Lululemon doesn’t produce in Mexico or Canada; it manufactures mainly in Southeast Asia, with only a small portion of production in China.

That said, I don’t think changes to tariffs, as they’re currently designed, should significantly impact Lululemon’s stock. The real concern would arise if a broader escalation of tariffs affects countries like Vietnam, which is Lululemon’s primary production and import hub. If Southeast Asia faces higher tariffs, Lululemon might have to pass on those costs to maintain its margins. It would be challenging in a climate where consumers are shifting away from premium apparel brands.

This also suggests that Lululemon’s guidance may have been intentionally cautious. Tariff concerns shouldn’t be the main reason for the company’s outlook for FY2025’s weakness.

Lululemon’s Growth to Value Shift

When it comes to Lululemon’s business, apart from the outlook for 2025, another major topic of debate lately has been the company’s growth in America. Comp sales have been fairly flat over the past couple of quarters, and Lululemon has faced growing competition from other premium apparel brands like Alo and Fury. On top of that, the company has made some missteps in design and merchandising.

Expectations for Q4 were initially low, but Lululemon managed to exceed them, staying stable instead of declining. This could be a sign that things are starting to bounce back, and we might see a steady improvement in the quality of merchandise and the freshness of product offerings, especially in the Americas.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) revenue, earnings and profit margin history

Of course, it’s wise to be cautious, given the macroeconomic challenges and the uncertainty around consumer spending. However, investors will need to figure out whether the company is being extra careful or if there’s a genuine decline in demand because of the broader economic environment.

A central point to consider is that Lululemon’s stock is clearly transitioning from growth to value. This shift hasn’t been easy. Over the past 12 to 18 months, Lululemon’s long-term EPS growth has dropped from an average of over 20% per year for the last five years to just 10.5%.

With the company trading at a 1.77x PEG ratio, it might still be too risky to attract value investors, given the potential for further correction before the stock entirely shifts away from its high-growth narrative.

Is LULU a Good Stock to Buy Now?

There’s plenty of optimism about LULU stock among Wall Street analysts, but there’s also some caution. Of the 24 analysts who have covered the stock in the past three months, 8 have rated Lululemon as a Buy, six as a Hold, and zero as a Sell. The average price target is $388.91 per share, which suggests a 39% upside potential from the current share price.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
See more LULU analyst ratings

Staying Cautious on Lululemon

Lululemon’s performance has been satisfactory at best. However, given that the company is transitioning from growth to value, it may take some time before valuations make investment sense. Additionally, macroeconomic headwinds are something to keep an eye on, but I believe the management team is being cautious—likely more so than necessary—to avoid further disappointment.

For these reasons, I prefer to stay on the sidelines for now, anticipating that there’s still room for Lululemon’s stock to correct as the market adjusts to the new normal of growth trends.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential