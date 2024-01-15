5 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – January 2024

Investing in solar stocks can help diversify investors’ portfolios and provide exposure to a rapidly growing industry. According to a report by Insight Partners, the global solar market is projected to reach a staggering $552.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. This optimistic trajectory is expected to be fueled by government incentives and rising energy prices.

Thus, leveraging the TipRanks Stock Screener tool, we have shortlisted stocks that have received a Strong Buy rating from analysts. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect more than 20% upside potential in the next 12 months.

Here are the five key stocks from the sector that investors can consider.

( ) – Altus is a renewable energy company that focuses on developing, owning, and operating clean energy projects. AMPS stock’s average price target implies an upside potential of 36.4%. Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) – This company provides software and control technology to optimize energy resources, including solar, storage, and other distributed energy assets. The stock has an average price target of $9.86, which implies 21.1% upside potential from current levels.

